US Markets
BKR

U.S. natgas futures slide to 9-month low on less cold weather view

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 28, 2022 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped to a nine-month low on Wednesday on milder weather forecasts over the next two weeks that could crimp heating demand.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 slipped 57.3 cents, or 10.8%, to settle at $4.709 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after hitting its lowest level since March 15 at $4.588 earlier in the session. The contract lost 23% last week.

"The forecasts are that the weather is going to warm up and then maybe stay warm for (a) period of time ... so the weakness in prices is a reaction to the weather forecast that above normal temperatures (will be) over most of the country," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 327 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, down from 352 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 438 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 139.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 143.4 bcfd this week before dropping to 111.2 bcfd in the next week with the weather expected to turn mild in early January. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas output was up about 7 bcfd over the past three days in the U.S. Lower 48 states after dropping to 80.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Saturday, its biggest drop in output since the February freeze of 2021. Winter storms over the weekend froze oil and gas wells in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

U.S. daily demand from the four biggest gas-consuming sectors - residential, commercial, power and industrial - reached an all-time high of 148.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

Europe's gas storage sites were 83.2% full overall, with the region's biggest consumer, Germany, seeing filling levels of 88.2%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

"Besides the weather factor, the market is being forced to discount a further expected delay in (the) re-opening of Freeport LNG operations amidst reported unresolved regulatory issues," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Freeport LNG on Friday said it had delayed restart of its long-shut liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, this time to the second half of January.

Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 16 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 23

Five-year average Dec 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-201

-87

-125

-106

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,124

3,325

3,245

3,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-2.3%

+0.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.91

5.28

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

27.27

--

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

28.18

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

327

352

436

435

438

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

10

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

331

356

446

439

441

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.9

84.2

85.1

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

10.1

7.6

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

107.1

94.3

92.7

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

1.1

1.2

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.0

5.2

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

10.7

11.8

6.9

U.S. Commercial

18.7

20.9

12.6

14.6

U.S. Residential

32.3

36.6

20.6

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

33.7

34.5

29.2

27.3

U.S. Industrial

26.5

26.8

23.6

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.1

4.2

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.2

3.4

2.5

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

119.3

126.5

92.9

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

139.9

143.4

111.2

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Wind

8

9

12

9

15

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

2

Natural Gas

37

37

37

39

35

Coal

27

24

20

20

19

Nuclear

17

19

20

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.88

7.15

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.28

35.88

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

27.49

39.32

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.55

4.19

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.00

8.71

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.90

35.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

29.59

38.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.84

5.20

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.91

6.07

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

239.00

227.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

78.00

178.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.50

672.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

215.00

302.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

200.00

287.75

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

213.25

294.25

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan, additional reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.