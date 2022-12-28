U.S. natgas futures slide to 9-month low on less cold weather view

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped to a nine-month low on Wednesday on milder weather forecasts over the next two weeks that could crimp heating demand.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 slipped 57.3 cents, or 10.8%, to settle at $4.709 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after hitting its lowest level since March 15 at $4.588 earlier in the session. The contract lost 23% last week.

"The forecasts are that the weather is going to warm up and then maybe stay warm for (a) period of time ... so the weakness in prices is a reaction to the weather forecast that above normal temperatures (will be) over most of the country," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 327 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, down from 352 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 438 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 139.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 143.4 bcfd this week before dropping to 111.2 bcfd in the next week with the weather expected to turn mild in early January. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas output was up about 7 bcfd over the past three days in the U.S. Lower 48 states after dropping to 80.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Saturday, its biggest drop in output since the February freeze of 2021. Winter storms over the weekend froze oil and gas wells in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

U.S. daily demand from the four biggest gas-consuming sectors - residential, commercial, power and industrial - reached an all-time high of 148.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

Europe's gas storage sites were 83.2% full overall, with the region's biggest consumer, Germany, seeing filling levels of 88.2%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

"Besides the weather factor, the market is being forced to discount a further expected delay in (the) re-opening of Freeport LNG operations amidst reported unresolved regulatory issues," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Freeport LNG on Friday said it had delayed restart of its long-shut liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, this time to the second half of January.

Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 16 (Actual) Year ago Dec 23 Five-year average Dec 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -201 -87 -125 -106 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,124 3,325 3,245 3,197 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.3% +0.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.91 5.28 3.86 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.27 -- 37.67 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 28.18 37.84 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 327 352 436 435 438 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 10 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 331 356 446 439 441 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.9 84.2 85.1 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.1 10.1 7.6 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 107.1 94.3 92.7 99.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 1.1 1.2 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.0 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 10.7 11.8 6.9 U.S. Commercial 18.7 20.9 12.6 14.6 U.S. Residential 32.3 36.6 20.6 24.6 U.S. Power Plant 33.7 34.5 29.2 27.3 U.S. Industrial 26.5 26.8 23.6 24.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.1 4.2 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.2 3.4 2.5 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 119.3 126.5 92.9 98.9 Total U.S. Demand 139.9 143.4 111.2 114.0 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Week ended Dec 9 Week ended Dec 2 Wind 8 9 12 9 15 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 2 Natural Gas 37 37 37 39 35 Coal 27 24 20 20 19 Nuclear 17 19 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.88 7.15 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.28 35.88 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 27.49 39.32 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.55 4.19 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.00 8.71 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.90 35.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 29.59 38.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.84 5.20 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.91 6.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 239.00 227.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 78.00 178.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.50 672.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 215.00 302.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 200.00 287.75 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 213.25 294.25 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan, additional reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

