U.S. natgas futures slide to 3-week low on jump in output
Adds latest prices
Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased to a three-week low on Friday as output starts to recover quickly from last week's freezing weather and on forecasts confirming temperatures will remain higher than normal through late February.
Traders said that fears Russia could invade Ukraine "at any time," according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, prevented U.S. gas prices from falling further on Friday.
If Russia invades, Europe and the United States would likely impose sanctions on Russia. That could prompt Russia to cut off gas supplies to Europe, boosting the continent's demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG). Russia provides 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021, according to analysts and U.S. energy data.
After weeks of near record volatility, U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 1.8 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $3.941 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since Jan. 20 for a second day in a row.
For the week, the contract was down about 14%, which would be its biggest one-week decline since early December.
Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 93.9 bcfd in January and 91.6 bcfd in February as wells in several producing regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
On a daily basis, however, output soared to 95.0 bcfd on Thursday, its highest since Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv. Output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.
With cold weather moderating, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 129.5 bcfd this week to 120.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana enter service.
Venture Global got approval from federal regulators on Friday to load the first LNG vessel. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Monday and likely will take the plant's first LNG cargo in coming days.
Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe - especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. NG/GB
Gas futures traded around $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1, compared with just $4 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Calcasieu start producing LNG. The first trains at the plant started producing LNG in January.
|
Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 11
Five-year average Feb. 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-202
-222
-227
-154
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,899
2,101
2,315
2,162
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.2%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.96
3.96
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
24.89
24.61
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.80
24.72
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
366
363
556
403
390
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
4
5
6
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
371
367
561
409
396
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.1
91.3
93.7
87.8
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.3
9.3
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
100.7
103.1
97.1
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.4
2.7
2.0
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.4
5.5
6.0
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.5
12.5
10.5
4.7
U.S. Commercial
19.4
17.9
16.4
20.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
33.2
30.0
26.6
34.7
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.6
28.2
24.2
30.3
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.9
25.7
25.0
26.7
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.5
4.6
4.4
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.1
2.9
2.7
2.9
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
114.9
109.3
99.7
119.6
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
135.3
129.5
120.6
138.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 14
Wind
12
11
9
11
10
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
33
35
33
34
Coal
24
25
26
25
24
Nuclear
19
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.03
4.13
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.46
4.05
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.39
4.45
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.30
3.65
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.63
4.76
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.93
7.22
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.78
3.91
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.40
3.57
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.00
3.13
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
45.50
72.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
22.25
27.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.25
35.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
29.25
36.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
37.75
37.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
38.75
38.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.