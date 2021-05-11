U.S. natgas futures slide to 2-week low on milder weather forecasts

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a two-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders also noted prices were down with a small increase in output and a small decline in exports.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 3.5 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.897 per million British thermal units at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 27.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 87.3 bcfd this week to 82.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv estimated on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.4 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to justify the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, said U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in late 2021/early 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 7 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 30 (Actual)

Year ago May 7

Five-year average May 7

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+77

+60

+104

+82

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.91

2.93

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.97

8.88

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.12

9.05

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

62

66

80

59

65

U.S. GFS CDDs

76

78

71

84

74

U.S. GFS TDDs

138

144

151

143

139

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.8

90.9

91.1

88.4

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.5

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.3

97.3

97.5

94.9

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

6.0

6.1

4.5

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.5

11.4

6.7

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.2

6.7

5.3

7.3

5.5

U.S. Residential

7.0

8.0

5.3

9.1

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

26.0

24.3

24.2

25.7

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.0

22.5

21.7

22.0

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.7

1.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

67.6

67.8

62.8

70.5

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

87.2

87.3

82.4

83.8

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.93

2.90

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.45

2.40

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.87

3.71

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.28

2.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.78

2.76

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.65

2.53

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.42

2.95

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.65

2.58

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.25

25.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

22.75

21.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.00

32.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.38

36.06

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.30

18.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

32.50

18.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.