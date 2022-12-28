U.S. natgas futures slide over 9% to 2-month low on less cold weather

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 9% to a two-month low on Wednesday on forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks than previously expected that could result in lower heating demand.
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 slipped 49.2 cents, or 9.3%, to $4.790 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 09:37 a.m. EST (1437 GMT) after hitting its lowest level since Oct. 24 at $4.780 earlier in the session. The contract lost 23% last week.
"The forecasts are that the weather is going to warm up and then maybe stay warm for (a) period of time ... so the weakness in prices is a reaction to the weather forecast that above normal temperatures (will be) over most of the country," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 327 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, down from 352 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 438 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 139.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 143.4 bcfd this week before dropping to 111.2 bcfd in the next week with the weather expected to turn mild in early January. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas output was up about 7 bcfd over the past three days in the U.S. Lower 48 states after dropping to 80.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Saturday, its biggest drop in output since the February freeze of 2021, as winter storms over the weekend froze oil and gas wells in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, U.S. daily demand from the four biggest gas-consuming sectors - residential, commercial, power and industrial - reached an all-time high of 148.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.
Europe's gas storage sites were 83.2% full overall, with the region's biggest consumer, Germany, seeing filling levels of 88.2%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data.
"Besides the weather factor, the market is being forced to discount a further expected delay in (the) re-opening of Freeport LNG operations amidst reported unresolved regulatory issues," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Freeport LNG on Friday said it had delayed restart of its long-shut liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, this time to the second half of January.
|
Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 16 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 23
Five-year average Dec 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-188
-87
-125
-106
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,137
3,325
3,245
3,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.9%
+0.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.91
5.28
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.27
--
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
28.18
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
327
352
436
435
438
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
10
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
331
356
446
439
441
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.9
84.2
85.1
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
10.1
7.6
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.1
94.3
92.7
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
1.1
1.2
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.0
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
10.7
11.8
6.9
U.S. Commercial
18.7
20.9
12.6
14.6
U.S. Residential
32.3
36.6
20.6
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
33.7
34.5
29.2
27.3
U.S. Industrial
26.5
26.8
23.6
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.1
4.2
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.2
3.4
2.5
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
119.3
126.5
92.9
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
139.9
143.4
111.18
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Wind
8
9
12
9
15
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
2
Natural Gas
37
37
37
39
35
Coal
27
24
20
20
19
Nuclear
17
19
20
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.88
7.15
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.28
35.88
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
27.49
39.32
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.55
4.19
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.00
8.71
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.90
35.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
29.59
38.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.84
5.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.91
6.07
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
239.00
227.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
78.00
178.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.50
672.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
215.00
302.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
200.00
287.75
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
213.25
294.25
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))
