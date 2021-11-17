U.S. natgas futures slide on rising output, lower demand forecast

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Wednesday as output continues to rise and on forecasts for lower heating demand this week than previously expected.

The decline came despite record gas futures in Asia JKMc1 and a 32% jump in European TRNLTTFMc1 prices over the past three days on worries Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM will not deliver enough fuel to Europe for this winter after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany.

Global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GAS

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 12.9 cents, or 2.5%, to $5.048 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:09 a.m. EST (1309 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 8.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.2 bcfd this week to 112.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $38 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Nov 12 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 5 (Actual) Year ago Nov 12 Five-year average Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 5.07 5.18 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 32.36 31.18 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.85 33.02 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 331 331 260 305 314 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 12 9 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 336 337 272 314 322 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.5 96.0 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 8.4 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.5 104.4 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.4 3.4 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.1 11.4 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.6 13.9 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.2 22.4 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.1 24.2 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.3 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 84.3 91.7 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 104.2 112.2 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Week ended Oct 22 Wind 12 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 35 40 38 38 Coal 20 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.11 4.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.65 4.54 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.19 6.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.49 4.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.94 4.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.85 5.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.30 6.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.68 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.26 3.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 55.75 51.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.50 33.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.75 36.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.81 46.71 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.75 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.75 59.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

