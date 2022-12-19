U.S. natgas futures slide on milder weather forecasts

Adds latest prices
Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped 11% on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather than previously expected over the next two weeks that will likely reduce heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 74.9 cents, or 11.3%, to settle at $5.851 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the lowest level since Dec. 9.
"The market is looking beyond the current cold snap and there's a belief that as cold as it's going to get, it's going to be a short-lived polar blast," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"And so the market's already kind of looking beyond where the concerns are about the weather."
Data provider Refinitiv forecast 423 heating degree days (HDDs), which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, which is lower than the outlook on Friday.
There's still uncertainty as to when the Freeport plant would restart, Flynn added.
Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.
After several delays from October to November to December, the company now says the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year.
Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.
Once Freeport returns, demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
"A revival of last week's renewed strength in the dollar and late week selloff in the oil could spill further into the gas space," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note, but added "this doesn't look like a market ready to post a sustainable advance as the weather factor increasingly becomes the primary driver of price." O/R
Gas futures were up about 62% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 16
Five-year average Dec 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-89
-50
-60
-124
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,323
3,412
3,370
3,303
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.6%
-0.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.15
6.57
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.50
38.35
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.58
39.27
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
423
516
354
411
424
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
15
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
425
518
369
416
428
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.8
98.8
99.2
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
9.4
9.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
108.9
108.2
108.7
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
2.9
3.1
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.2
5.3
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.9
12.8
6.9
U.S. Commercial
15.0
18.3
20.8
14.6
U.S. Residential
24.9
31.4
36.2
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
32.4
33.6
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.5
26.3
26.9
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
3.1
3.4
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.7
116.4
126.0
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
123.7
137.5
147.2
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Wind
-
12
9
15
9
Solar
-
2
2
2
2
Hydro
-
6
6
6
6
Other
-
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
-
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
-
37
39
35
39
Coal
-
20
20
19
20
Nuclear
-
21
21
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.63
6.80
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
13.95
8.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
29.50
39.91
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.74
5.60
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.11
6.24
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
10.20
8.81
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
34.38
37.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.30
5.65
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.90
5.29
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
115.50
101.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
78.25
77.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
46.00
51.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
341.50
297.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
228.25
269.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
266.00
271.00
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Andrea Ricci)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
