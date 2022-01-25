U.S. natgas futures slide on less cold forecasts

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid on Tuesday on forecasts for less cold weather and heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Even though it will be milder, meteorologist forecast the weather will remain colder-than-normal through early February, keeping price declines in check.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February fell 7.5 cents, or 1.9%, to $3.952 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:07 a.m. EST (1307 GMT).

The premium of futures for February over March NGG22-H22 fell to an intraday low of seven cents per mmBtu earlier in the session, its lowest since at least 2019. March will become the front-month on Jan 28.

In the spot market, meanwhile, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week in the U.S. Northeast has kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Analysts said bitter cold in the United States in recent weeks should have boosted heating demand enough to force utilities to keep pulling huge amounts of gas from storage, causing overall inventories to slip below the five-year average for the first time since mid-December. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to just 94.3 bcfd so far in January after frigid weather earlier in the month caused wells to freeze in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

With less cold expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 142.9 bcfd this week to 133.9 next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record high of 155.8 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the current all-time high of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

In recent weeks, European gas prices have spiked on concerns Russia may cut off supplies of gas to the rest of Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Gas prices were trading near $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $4 in the United States. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year when some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.

Week ended Jan. 21 (Forecast) Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual) Year ago Jan. 21 Five-year average Jan. 21 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -209 -206 -137 -161 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,601 2,810 2,899 2,616 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -0.1% +1.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.98 4.03 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.93 30.45 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.19 22.09 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 493 499 456 429 433 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 1 3 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 495 500 459 433 436 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 93.5 93.5 91.3 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 9.3 8.5 9.8 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.6 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 103.0 102.0 101.7 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.5 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.5 5.4 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 12.7 12.9 10.7 5.2 U.S. Commercial 19.1 20.6 19.3 18.5 16.6 U.S. Residential 32.5 35.3 32.8 31.7 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 31.9 27.7 28.2 26.6 U.S. Industrial 25.8 26.6 25.8 25.5 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.3 3.0 3.3 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 113.9 122.4 113.4 111.9 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 134.9 142.9 133.9 131.2 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Dec 31 Wind 8 11 10 12 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 33 34 34 33 Coal 26 25 24 21 20 Nuclear 19 19 20 20 23 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.20 4.11 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.90 14.66 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.60 4.53 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.97 3.79 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.35 3.85 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 20.85 22.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.63 4.34 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.75 3.68 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.23 3.05 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 163.25 186.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.75 37.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.00 40.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.67 36.31 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.25 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.00 41.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

