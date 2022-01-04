U.S. natgas futures slide on forecasts for less cold weather

Adds closing prices

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid almost 3% on Tuesday after midday forecasts called for less cold weather and lower heating use over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That U.S. price decline came even though the market expects a 24% jump in European gas prices will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

In the last quarter of 2021, U.S. gas futures followed the rise and fall of global prices about two-thirds of the time as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 9.8 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $3.717 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

More than 330,000 homes and businesses located mostly in Virginia were without power early Tuesday after a snow and ice storm battered the U.S. East Coast from Georgia to Maryland on Monday.

Although the snowstorm blew out to sea, cold weather blanketed the U.S. Northeast, causing next-day gas prices in New York City NG-CG-NY-SNL to soar from $3.60 per mmBtu for Monday to $8.50 for Tuesday.

That was the highest daily spot price in New York since last winter's February freeze cut power and gas supplies in Texas and boosted energy costs to record highs in several parts of the country.

Even though gas prices in Europe dropped by about half since hitting an all-time high near $60 per mmBtu in late December, global prices continue to trade around eight times higher than gas in the United States.

U.S. futures followed that global gas price spike, reaching a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October, but have since retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter.

Analysts have said European gas inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with about 1% above normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said well freeze-offs in several states -- including Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota -- earlier this week caused gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states to drop to an average of 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, versus a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

With the weather expected to remain colder than normal through mid-January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 128.4 bcfd this week to 134.3 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to an average of 12.0 bcfd so far in January from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.

With gas prices around $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 in Asia JKMc1, compared with just about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Dec 31(Forecast) Week ended Dec 24 (Actual) Year ago Dec 31 Five-year average Dec 31 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -158 -136 -127 -108 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,168 3,226 3,349 3,099 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +2.2% +0.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.91 3.82 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 31.63 22.99 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 30.51 30.50 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 481 474 406 441 444 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 2 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 483 476 413 445 447 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.6 95.3 96.0 92.3 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 8.2 8.3 9.6 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 105.8 103.6 104.3 102.2 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 4.9 5.3 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 12.1 12.4 11.3 5.2 U.S. Commercial 13.2 18.1 19.5 16.2 16.6 U.S. Residential 21.2 30.8 33.2 28.0 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.5 26.5 27.3 28.7 26.6 U.S. Industrial 23.2 25.6 26.0 25.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 89.5 108.7 113.9 105.7 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 110.0 128.4 134.3 125.2 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Dec 31 Week ended Dec 24 Week ended Dec 17 Week ended Dec 10 Wind 12 12 12 15 13 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 33 36 34 36 Coal 21 20 19 18 19 Nuclear 23 23 22 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.74 3.82 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.50 3.60 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.55 7.32 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.17 2.71 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.45 3.65 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 10.50 5.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.59 7.38 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.40 3.50 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.37 3.31 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 93.75 40.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.75 24.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 30.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 56.00 54.88 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.75 64.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 62.25 65.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

