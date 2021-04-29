U.S. natgas futures slide on bigger-than-expected storage build
April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Thursday from a nine-week high in the prior session on a slightly bigger-than-expected weekly storage build.
That price decline came despite forecasts for slightly cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected, continued near record exports and lower output due to routine spring pipeline maintenance.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 15 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 23.
That was slightly more than the 11-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 66 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 67 bcf. EIA/GAS
Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 1.898 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.1% below the five-year average of 1.938 tcf for this time of year.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGM21 for June delivery fell 5 cents, or 1.7%, from where they were trading on Wednesday to $2.910 per million British thermal units at 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT) on Thursday.
That put the contract down about 0.8% from where the May contract closed on Wednesday when it was the front-month. On Wednesday, the front-month closed at its highest since Feb. 22.
Despite the price decline, the front-month was still trading in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a fourth day in a row for the first time since August 2020.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slipped to an average of 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 91.5 bcfd in March due to routine spring pipeline maintenance. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.5 bcfd this week to 87.3 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those estimates were higher than Refinitiv projected on Wednesday due to a slight cool down in forecasts.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.5 bcfd so far in April, putting it on track to top the monthly record of 11.2 bcfd in March.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, Refinitiv data shows.
Week ended Apr 23 (Actual)
Week ended Apr 16 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 23
Five-year average Apr 23
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+15
+38
+66
+67
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.96
2.90
1.76
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.84
7.70
2.11
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.60
8.60
2.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
73
66
122
98
96
U.S. GFS CDDs
75
76
53
57
51
U.S. GFS TDDs
132
132
175
155
148
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
90.4
91.1
91.2
90.2
80.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
6.5
6.6
6.6
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.5
97.6
97.7
96.8
88.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.4
2.4
2.8
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.1
6.1
4.6
4.1
U.S. LNG Exports
11.6
11.4
11.4
7.7
3.2
U.S. Commercial
9.1
6.9
6.0
7.1
8.2
U.S. Residential
12.6
8.5
6.5
8.7
11.7
U.S. Power Plant
26.2
25.5
26.6
25.5
23.7
U.S. Industrial
23.4
22.2
22.0
22.1
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
1.9
1.8
1.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
78.1
69.6
67.5
69.8
72.0
Total U.S. Demand
98.1
89.5
87.3
84.9
81.9
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.98
2.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.35
2.41
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.01
4.19
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.24
2.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.79
2.71
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.45
2.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.50
3.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.71
2.57
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.75
28.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.00
28.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.00
38.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
42.00
36.55
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
32.75
29.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
33.25
27.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino. Editing by Jane Merriman and Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
