U.S. natgas futures slide on big storage build
May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Thursday following the release of a report showing a bigger-than-expected storage build last week when the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined for mostly seasonal maintenance.
That price decline came despite the front-month contract rolling to the higher priced July delivery month and forecasts for slightly more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 115 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 21.
That was more than the 104-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 105 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 91 bcf. EIA/GAS
Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 2.215 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.8% below the five-year average of 2.278 tcf for this time of year.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 6.4 cents, or 2.1%, from where the July NGN21 contract closed on Wednesday to $2.963 per million British thermal units at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT).
That was down about 1% from where the June contract settled when it was the front-month.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That, however, is still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.
With milder weather on the horizon and the U.S. Memorial Day holiday coming this weekend, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would ease from 83.6 bcfd this week to 82.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were slightly higher than Refinitiv predicted on Wednesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them, including small reductions in feedgas to Corpus Christi in Texas and Cameron in Louisiana over the past couple of days.
But with European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices near their highest since September 2018 and Asian JKMc1 prices near $11 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can provide.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.
Week ended May 21 (Actual)
Week ended May 14 (Actual)
Year ago May 21
Five-year average May 21
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+115
+71
+105
+91
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.02
2.96
1.81
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.21
9.51
1.57
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.63
10.60
2.08
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
25
23
34
49
33
U.S. GFS CDDs
140
138
100
89
110
U.S. GFS TDDs
165
161
134
138
143
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
90.8
91.2
91.3
86.0
79.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.2
6.3
6.6
6.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.1
97.5
97.9
92.8
87.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.3
2.3
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.1
6.1
4.9
4.3
U.S. LNG Exports
10.4
10.5
10.4
6.2
3.2
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.9
4.8
4.6
5.5
U.S. Residential
4.8
4.5
4.4
3.9
6.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.2
27.6
26.7
30.2
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.5
21.6
21.1
20.7
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
62.7
64.8
63.9
66.1
65.4
Total U.S. Demand
81.2
83.6
82.7
79.3
75.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.91
2.87
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.41
2.48
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.75
3.85
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.22
2.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.80
2.76
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.30
2.51
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.05
4.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.50
2.45
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.50
32.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
23.00
27.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.50
31.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
26.75
37.63
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
26.00
26.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
27.00
33.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark Potter)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
