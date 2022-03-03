U.S. natgas futures slide near 2% with decline in global oil/gas prices

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday as the U.S. market continued its three-day streak of following sharp moves in European gas and global oil prices with the Russia-Ukraine conflict stoking energy supply concerns.

The European market took a break on Thursday, falling as much as 8% earlier in the session, after soaring over 100% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas futures at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 were currently down about 2%.

In recent months, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand. Since the start of 2022, gas prices in the United States have moved in the opposite direction of Europe more than half the time.

That is different than during the fourth quarter of 2021 when U.S. futures followed European prices about two-thirds of the time.

But it has been hard for the U.S. market to ignore the massive gains in global oil and gas prices in recent days - especially since those higher gas prices will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong for months. NG/EU

No matter how high global gas prices rise, however, the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, cannot make much more LNG since it is already producing the supercooled fuel at near full capacity.

So, the United States worked with other countries, before the Russian invasion, to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Thursday's U.S. price decline came despite an expected bigger-than-usual storage withdrawal last week when colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 139 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 25.

That was in line with the 138-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 132 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 98 bcf.

Last week's withdrawal cut stockpiles to 1.643 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 13.4% below the five-year average of 1.898 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 8.4 cents, or 1.8%, to $4.678 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:44 a.m. EST (1544 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 3.

U.S. oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, soared to their highest since 2008 on Thursday on Russian supply concerns before turning negative on rumors that a nuclear deal with Iran was close, which would allow Iran to export more oil. O/R

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

Week ended Feb. 25(Actual) Week ended Feb. 18 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 25 Five-year average Feb. 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -139 -129 -132 -98 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,643 1,782 1,859 1,898 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.4% -10.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.72 4.76 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 52.00 56.38 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 38.51 31.50 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 336 331 284 325 313 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 11 12 11 10 U.S. GFS TDDs 347 342 296 336 323 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.0 93.4 90.8 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 8.9 9.1 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 101.9 102.5 99.8 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.3 3.5 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.9 5.6 5.7 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 12.5 12.5 10.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 16.6 15.1 12.7 14.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 27.7 24.6 20.1 22.7 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 28.6 23.3 25.6 25.0 U.S. Industrial 25.1 24.6 23.6 24.2 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.3 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.0 100.3 86.8 94.1 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 122.7 121.9 108.4 113.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Wind 9 12 13 12 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 33 31 33 33 Coal 23 22 23 23 25 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.65 4.36 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.87 4.03 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.41 5.10 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.26 3.86 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.44 4.23 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 21.90 5.07 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.57 4.37 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.02 4.00 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.00 3.74 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 133.00 55.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.75 38.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 38.00 38.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 31.77 33.70 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 43.75 41.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.50 43.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

