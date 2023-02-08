U.S. natgas futures slide 7% on rising output, lower LNG exports

Adds latest prices

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 7% on Wednesday to a 25-month low on a slow rise in output as warmer weather thaws frozen oil and gas wells, a decline in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for mostly mild weather to keep heating demand low through late February.

That price drop came despite a growing belief in the market that Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas would start pulling in more gas in coming weeks to produce LNG for export.

Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return to full power until mid March or later. A couple of Freeport's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.

Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, shut after a fire in June 2022. The energy market expects gas prices to rise once the plant starts producing LNG again. When operating at full power, Freeport can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet of gas into LNG each day. That is about 2% of total U.S. daily gas production.

Freeport was on track to start receiving gas from pipelines again on Wednesday after getting on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. The plant received small amounts of gas from Jan. 26-Feb. 6.

Freeport told Texas state regulators that it would start sending gas to one of three liquefaction trains at its long-closed export plant. The plant is waiting for permission from federal regulators to start loading LNG to free up space in its storage tanks. The liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.

In other LNG news, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants dropped by about 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the last five days to a preliminary two-week low of 11.8 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to a 1.1-bcfd reduction in feedgas to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana. Sabine is the nation's biggest LNG export plant.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Feb. 23, with the exception of Friday and Saturday Feb. 17-18.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 18.8 cents, or 7.3%, to settle at $2.396 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since December 2020.

That price drop pushed the front-month back into technically oversold territory for the second time this week. The contract has now closed in oversold territory on 20 of the 26 trading days so far this year.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 125.0 bcfd this week to 119.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

In the spot market, the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved El Paso Natural Gas Pipeline's request to increase pressure in Line 2000 gas pipe. The line shut after an explosion in August 2021 near Coolidge, Arizona. The El Paso system transports gas from Texas and New Mexico to Arizona and California.

The pipe's return should help further reduce gas prices NG-CG-PGE-SNL in California, which soared to record highs of over $55 per mmBtu in the northern part of the state in late December.

U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein of California this week asked California state and federal energy regulators to investigate the dramatic increases in gas and power prices late last year.

Week ended Feb 3 (Forecast) Week ended Jan 27 (Actual) Year ago Feb 3 Five-year average Feb 3 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -185 -151 -228 -171 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,398 2,583 2,133 2,249 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.6% +6.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.56 2.58 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 17.21 17.16 26.94 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 18.19 18.50 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 349 349 405 406 399 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 4 4 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 354 353 409 412 404 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.0 96.6 97.0 91.7 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.3 8.2 10.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 105.2 105.1 102.1 97.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.7 2.7 2.2 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.1 5.3 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.4 11.5 12.3 6.6 U.S. Commercial 18.4 16.0 14.4 19.4 16.4 U.S. Residential 31.5 26.4 23.4 33.3 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 30.0 30.3 29.6 28.1 U.S. Industrial 26.1 24.6 24.5 26.0 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.1 2.8 2.7 2.9 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 117.5 104.7 100.3 116.2 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 137.4 125.0 119.8 136.7 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Week ended Jan 20 eek ended Jan 13 Wind 16 10 11 13 11 Solar 3 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 Natural Gas 35 39 38 36 38 Coal 17 21 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 19 21 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.35 2.17 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.45 2.19 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.77 4.77 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.02 1.90 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.38 2.13 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.83 3.17 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.76 4.42 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.78 1.29 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.16 2.05 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.75 49.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 27.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 14.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 54.50 53.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 44.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.75 42.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski ) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

