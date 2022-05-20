U.S. natgas futures slide 3% on rising output, milder forecasts
May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Friday as output slowly rises and on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That decline comes despite a jump in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants over the past couple of days to a near seven-week high following the end of maintenance outages at some Gulf Coast plants.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 22.5 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $8.083 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Despite Friday's decline, the contract was still up about 5% for the week after falling about 5% last week.
Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract, meanwhile, rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU
That was the lowest price for gas at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands since Feb. 22, before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and came a day before Russia plans to cut off gas supplies to Finland for failing to pay for the fuel in roubles.
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 89.7 bcfd this week and next before sliding to 88.7 bcfd in two weeks.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a near seven-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Friday.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Russian gas exports to Europe rose to around 8.1 bcfd on Thursday from about 7.8 bcfd on Wednesday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 37% of full capacity.
That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm, because high European gas prices have kept LNG imports strong while Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipeline. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 20 (Forecast)
Week ended May 13 (Actual)
Year ago May 20
Five-year average May 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+95
+89
+109
+97
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,827
1,732
2,199
2,139
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-14.6%
-15.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.94
8.31
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.05
27.88
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
21.79
21.17
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
36
31
43
49
44
U.S. GFS CDDs
128
132
86
96
102
U.S. GFS TDDs
164
163
129
145
146
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.2
95.1
95.1
92.0
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.6
7.9
7.2
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.2
102.7
103.0
99.2
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.9
2.8
2.7
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.1
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.2
13.1
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
6.0
5.0
5.1
4.9
5.6
U.S. Residential
7.0
4.7
4.8
4.7
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
31.4
30.3
25.4
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.0
20.7
20.9
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.0
68.5
67.7
63.0
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
90.3
89.6
89.7
81.7
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Wind
11
15
13
16
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
34
36
33
33
Coal
20
18
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.21
8.53
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.82
7.75
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.78
9.98
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.62
7.55
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.93
8.08
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.94
8.04
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.19
8.68
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.33
8.01
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.58
6.41
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
70.00
78.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
153.50
131.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
80.00
77.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
18.25
19.19
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
37.50
41.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.25
53.00
