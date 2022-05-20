US Markets

U.S. natgas futures slide 3% on rising output, milder forecasts

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Friday as output slowly rises and on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That decline comes despite a jump in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants over the past couple of days to a near seven-week high following the end of maintenance outages at some Gulf Coast plants.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 22.5 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $8.083 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Despite Friday's decline, the contract was still up about 5% for the week after falling about 5% last week.

Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract, meanwhile, rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

That was the lowest price for gas at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands since Feb. 22, before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and came a day before Russia plans to cut off gas supplies to Finland for failing to pay for the fuel in roubles.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 89.7 bcfd this week and next before sliding to 88.7 bcfd in two weeks.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a near seven-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Friday.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russian gas exports to Europe rose to around 8.1 bcfd on Thursday from about 7.8 bcfd on Wednesday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 37% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm, because high European gas prices have kept LNG imports strong while Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipeline. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 20 (Forecast)

Week ended May 13 (Actual)

Year ago May 20

Five-year average May 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+95

+89

+109

+97

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,827

1,732

2,199

2,139

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.6%

-15.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.94

8.31

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.05

27.88

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

21.79

21.17

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

36

31

43

49

44

U.S. GFS CDDs

128

132

86

96

102

U.S. GFS TDDs

164

163

129

145

146

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.2

95.1

95.1

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.6

7.9

7.2

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.2

102.7

103.0

99.2

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.9

2.8

2.7

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.1

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.2

13.1

10.5

5.1

U.S. Commercial

6.0

5.0

5.1

4.9

5.6

U.S. Residential

7.0

4.7

4.8

4.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

31.4

30.3

25.4

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.7

20.9

21.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.0

68.5

67.7

63.0

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

90.3

89.6

89.7

81.7

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Wind

11

15

13

16

16

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

34

36

33

33

Coal

20

18

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.21

8.53

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.82

7.75

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.78

9.98

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.62

7.55

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.93

8.08

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.94

8.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.19

8.68

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.33

8.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.58

6.41

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

70.00

78.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

153.50

131.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

80.00

77.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

18.25

19.19

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

37.50

41.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.25

53.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

