U.S. natgas futures slide 3% on mild weather outlook
March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Tuesday on forecasts for milder than normal weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual.
That price decline came even though European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices shot up about 8% so far on Tuesday after Eastern Europe started pulling gas from the West. NG/EUO/R
European gas was trading about eight times over U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs - especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 stoked global energy supply concerns. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States.
But U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.
Before Russia's invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 12.5 cents, or 2.7%, to $4.533 per million British thermal units at 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT).
The premium of futures for May over April NGJ22-K22 rose to a record high of 5.1 cents.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.0 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.8 bcfd this week to 94.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.70 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.
Gas futures traded near $39 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $37 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana start producing LNG.
Week ended Mar 11 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 4 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 11
Five-year average Mar 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-64
-124
-16
-65
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,455
1,519
1,784
1,744
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-16.6%
-16.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.66
4.52
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
38.95
35.63
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
37.25
37.15
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
184
208
229
262
260
U.S. GFS CDDs
16
13
15
18
15
U.S. GFS TDDs
200
221
244
280
275
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.6
92.2
92.6
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.6
8.6
8.8
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
101.9
100.7
101.1
99.9
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.3
3.2
3.1
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.7
5.6
5.8
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
12.7
12.1
11.4
5.4
U.S. Commercial
13.4
12.8
9.4
12.6
12.3
U.S. Residential
21.1
19.9
13.5
19.9
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
24.9
24.7
21.4
24.3
25.0
U.S. Industrial
24.0
23.7
22.5
23.8
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.3
2.0
2.4
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.5
88.1
73.4
87.7
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
112.3
109.8
94.4
108.0
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Wind
15
13
10
12
13
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
33
34
33
31
Coal
21
21
22
22
23
Nuclear
19
20
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.59
4.79
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.02
5.62
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.10
5.30
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.87
4.51
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.28
4.56
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.31
7.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.42
4.43
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.90
4.36
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.72
3.85
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
49.50
72.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
58.00
47.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
43.00
39.92
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
28.64
34.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
34.50
27.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
34.25
26.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))
