U.S. natgas futures slide 3% ahead of storage report as output rises

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Thursday on rising output as warmer weather in North Dakota unfroze wells and on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand next week than previously expected.

That U.S. price decline also came as gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 dropped about 7%, reversing most of the gains from earlier in the week after Russia stopped selling gas to Poland and Bulgaria, and ahead of a U.S. report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller than usual as colder than normal weather boosted heating demand. NG/EU

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 38 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended April 22. That compares with an increase of 18 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 53 bcf.

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 1.488 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.1% below the five-year average of 1.795 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On its first day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 20.6 cents, or 2.8%, to $7.133 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT). On Wednesday, when May was still the front-month, the contract settled at its highest since closing at a 13-year high of $7.82 on April 18.

U.S. gas futures have gained about 92% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $31 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, output was on track to gain about 0.1 bcfd on Thursday after dropping about 3.6 bcfd over the prior four days to an 11-week low of 91.8 bcfd on Wednesday, as a late season cold snap caused wells to freeze in North Dakota and the Rocky Mountains.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.6 bcfd this week to 90.5 bcfd next week due to a seasonal warming of the weather. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due to maintenance at several Gulf Coast plants, down from a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.

Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 15 (Actual) Year ago Apr 22 Five-year average Apr 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +38 +53 +18 +53 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,488 1,450 1,896 1,795 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.1% -16.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.28 7.34 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 31.38 33.56 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.15 25.00 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 91 102 102 108 97 U.S. GFS CDDs 69 69 55 53 57 U.S. GFS TDDs 160 171 157 161 154 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.4 93.3 91.9 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 8.6 8.3 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.4 102.0 101.6 99.5 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.9 2.9 2.4 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.3 6.1 6.1 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.0 12.3 12.3 11.4 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.7 6.6 6.8 8.3 U.S. Residential 13.2 10.1 7.8 8.4 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 25.4 25.5 26.6 25.7 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.8 22.1 21.7 22.1 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 72.1 69.2 69.7 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 98.6 93.6 90.5 89.6 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Wind 16 16 17 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 7 7 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 33 33 32 33 32 Coal 19 19 19 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.91 6.89 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.60 6.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.99 7.89 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.41 6.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.01 6.87 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 10.25 6.79 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.34 7.41 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.65 6.57 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.76 5.76 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 93.50 73.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 51.75 61.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 49.75 46.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.25 109.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.67 87.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 58.50 59.00 Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, exposing EU confusion (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Alexandra Hudson) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

