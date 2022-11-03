U.S. natgas futures slide 3% ahead of storage report

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show utilities injected more gas into storage last week than usual and forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Those lower demand forecasts should allow utilities to keep adding gas into storage for a few weeks beyond the usual Oct. 31 end of the injection season.
Analysts estimated U.S. utilities added 97 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Oct. 28. That compares with an increase of 66 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 45 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would push stockpiles to 3.491 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 4.0% below the five-year average of 3.636 tcf for this time of the year.
Futures prices declined despite forecasts for colder weather that should boost heating demand in mid- to late November, a drop in output so far this month and expectations gas demand will rise once the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas exits an outage.
Freeport LNG expects its 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.
At least three vessels were lined up to pick up LNG at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were waiting off the coast from the plant, and Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Friday.
In what has already been an extremely volatile week, front-month gas futures NGc1 was down 15.7 cents, or 2.5%, to $6.111 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:48 a.m. EDT (1348 GMT). That follows a rise of 12% on Monday, a drop of 10% on Tuesday and a rise of 10% on Wednesday.
Overall, U.S. gas futures were still up about 64% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $37 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $29 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 97.8 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October. Traders, however, noted that early-month output figures were usually revised higher later in the month.
With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.6 bcfd this week to 99.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.5 bcfd so far in November with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland from a maintenance outage, from 11.3 bcfd in October.
That is still well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due mostly to the ongoing outage at Freeport. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
During the first 10 months of 2022, roughly 66%, or 7.0 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
|
Week ended Oct 28 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 21 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 28
Five-year average Oct 28
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+97
+52
+66
+45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,491
3,394
3,602
3,636
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-4.0%
-5.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.03
6.27
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
37.25
38.55
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
29.11
27.54
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
235
203
221
228
248
U.S. GFS CDDs
20
22
9
20
15
U.S. GFS TDDs
255
225
230
248
263
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.1
98.9
99.0
95.8
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.3
7.7
8.7
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.7
106.2
106.7
104.5
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.6
2.9
2.6
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.6
5.4
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
11.4
11.9
11.7
10.6
6.4
U.S. Commercial
7.5
7.9
8.6
9.8
11.5
U.S. Residential
9.4
10.4
12.1
13.8
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
28.4
29.7
28.8
29.3
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.6
22.6
22.7
23.2
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.8
77.7
79.3
83.2
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
94.2
97.6
99.5
101.8
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 4
Week ended Oct 28
Week ended Oct 21
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Wind
8
15
11
11
9
Solar
3
3
3
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
3
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
37
39
41
41
Coal
20
18
19
18
18
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.58
4.57
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.16
3.13
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.21
7.85
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.90
2.96
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.48
3.28
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.63
3.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.40
7.72
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.15
2.37
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.08
4.05
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
50.50
42.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
46.25
56.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
34.00
32.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
72.00
74.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
55.00
62.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
69.25
73.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
