U.S. natgas futures slide 2% with decline in global oil/gas prices
March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday as the U.S. market continued its three-day streak of following sharp moves in European gas and global oil prices with the Russia-Ukraine conflict stoking energy supply concerns.
The European market took a break on Thursday, falling as much as 8% earlier in the session, after soaring over 100% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas futures at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 were little changed Thursday morning.
In recent months, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand. Since the start of 2022, gas prices in the United States have moved in the opposite direction of Europe more than half the time.
That is different than during the fourth quarter of 2021 when U.S. futures followed European prices about two-thirds of the time.
But it has been hard for the U.S. market to ignore the massive gains in global gas prices in recent days - especially since those higher prices will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong for months. NG/EU
No matter how high global gas prices rise, however, the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, cannot make much more LNG since it was already producing the supercooled fuel at near full capacity.
So, the United States worked with other countries, before the Russian invasion, to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Thursday's decline in U.S. gas futures came ahead of a U.S. report expected to show a bigger-than-usual withdrawal from storage last week when colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand.
Analysts forecast utilities pulled 138 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 25. That compares with a decline of 132 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 98 bcf.
If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.644 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 13.4% below the five-year average of 1.898 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 10.3 cents, or 2.2%, to $4.659 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:37 a.m. EST (1437 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 3.
U.S. oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, soared to their highest since 2008 on Thursday on Russian supply concerns before turning negative on rumors that a nuclear deal with Iran was close, which would allow Iran to export more oil. O/R
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
|
Week ended Feb. 25(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 18 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 25
Five-year average Feb. 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-138
-129
-132
-98
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,644
1,782
1,859
1,898
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-13.4%
-10.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.72
4.76
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
52.00
56.38
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.51
31.50
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
336
331
284
325
313
U.S. GFS CDDs
11
11
12
11
10
U.S. GFS TDDs
347
342
296
336
323
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.2
93.0
93.4
90.8
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.7
8.9
9.1
8.8
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.0
101.9
102.5
99.8
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
3.3
3.5
3.1
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.9
5.6
5.7
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
12.5
12.5
10.4
5.4
U.S. Commercial
16.6
15.1
12.7
14.2
12.3
U.S. Residential
27.7
24.6
20.1
22.7
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
26.1
28.6
23.3
25.6
25.0
U.S. Industrial
25.1
24.6
23.6
24.2
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.3
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.0
100.3
86.8
94.1
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
122.7
121.9
108.4
113.3
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Wind
9
12
13
12
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
33
31
33
33
Coal
23
22
23
23
25
Nuclear
20
20
20
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.65
4.36
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.87
4.03
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.41
5.10
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.26
3.86
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.44
4.23
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
21.90
5.07
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.57
4.37
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.02
4.00
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.00
3.74
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
133.00
55.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
37.75
38.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
38.00
38.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
31.77
33.70
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
43.75
41.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.50
43.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
