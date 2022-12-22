US Markets
BKR

U.S. natgas futures slide 2% to 8-week low ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

December 22, 2022 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to an eight-week low on Thursday on forecasts for warmer weather in late December and early January than previously expected.

Futures dropped despite forecasts for extreme cold over the next week that have boosted spot power and gas prices to their highest levels in years across parts of the country and put gas output on track to drop to a seven-month low due to freezing oil and gas wells in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Gas output was down about 4.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past three days to a preliminary seven-month low of 94.3 bcfd on Thursday.

That would be the biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021 when Winter Storm Uri froze gas supplies in Texas and forced that state's electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages.

The futures price decline also occurred ahead of a federal report that is expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was smaller than usual because milder weather kept heating demand low and lots of wind power reduced the amount of gas generators needed to burn to produce electricity.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 93 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 16. That compares with a decrease of 60 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 124 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 3.319 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 0.5% over the five-year average of 3.303 tcf for this time of year.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.

Small amounts of gas started to flow to the Freeport plant this week for the first time since August, according to data provider Refinitiv, prompting some in the market to wonder whether the facility was close to restarting.

A source familiar with the matter said Freeport was using the gas to maintain a flare system.

After several delays - from October to November to December - the company has said several times this month that the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Many analysts, however, do not expect the plant to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators.

Whenever the plant returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. It can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November.

Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid January) and Wilforce (late January).

Even without Freeport, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.0 bcfd last week, the most since May 29, which was 10 days before the Freeport plant shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.

After weeks of extreme volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 11.6 cents, or 2.2%, to $5.216 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:03 a.m. EST (1403 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 27.

Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 16

Five-year average Dec 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-93

-50

-60

-124

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,319

3,412

3,370

3,303

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.5%

-0.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.40

5.33

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.48

30.30

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.68

34.92

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

419

434

354

411

429

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

15

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

422

437

369

416

433

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.8

98.0

98.8

96.3

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.2

9.4

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

107.2

108.2

105.5

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

2.5

2.5

3.5

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.3

5.4

5.5

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.8

12.4

12.8

6.9

U.S. Commercial

15.0

18.6

21.5

15.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

24.9

32.0

37.5

25.7

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

33.8

35.2

29.2

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

26.5

27.1

24.5

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

3.2

3.4

3.1

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.7

119.1

129.7

103.0

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

123.7

139.6

150.3

124.8

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Wind

10

12

9

15

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

39

35

39

Coal

24

20

20

19

20

Nuclear

19

20

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.13

5.28

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.22

7.45

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

56.43

24.98

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.65

4.78

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

18.76

5.39

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.54

10.37

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

48.40

27.14

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.35

3.92

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.49

5.10

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

104.25

123.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

67.25

65.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

58.00

34.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

560.00

264.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

466.75

264.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

479.00

269.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.