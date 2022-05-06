U.S. natgas futures slide 2% on rising output, lower demand forecasts

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday from a 13-year high the previous session on forecasts for a slow rise in output, milder weather and a drop in demand in the next two weeks.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 20.2 cents, or 2.3%, to $8.581 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since August 2008 for a third day in a row.

Despite Friday's price decline, the contract was still up about 19% for the week, its biggest weekly gain since August 2020.

Earlier in the week, U.S. gas futures followed oil CLc1, LCOc1 prices higher after the EU proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil in response to Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. L2N2WX1Z6O/R

Analysts said the proposed oil embargo increased the possibility the EU would seek to ban Russian gas in the future.

Forecasts for extreme heat this weekend in Texas and other Gulf Coast states should boost the amount of gas power generators burn to keep air conditioners humming, pushing next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana to their highest since the February freeze of 2021.

One of the more surprising things about the recent U.S. gas price run-up was that while U.S. futures soared about 46% over the past month, European gas lost about 5% during that time as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU

U.S. gas futures have already gained about 131% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gas was trading around $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That output has increased in recent days and compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.6 bcfd this week to 90.4 bcfd next week and 89.5 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally milder. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April, but remains below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help EU countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands - EUGAS/STORAGE were about 18% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That is about 32% of full capacity.

Week ended May 6 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 29 (Actual)

Year ago May 6

Five-year average May 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+77

+77

+70

+82

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,644

1,567

2,019

1,955

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.9%

-16.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.96

8.78

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.50

33.08

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.15

24.04

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

60

61

97

87

75

U.S. GFS CDDs

103

103

51

65

71

U.S. GFS TDDs

163

164

148

152

146

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.7

94.3

94.5

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.6

8.5

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.9

103.0

99.4

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.3

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.3

5.9

6.2

6.0

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.2

12.4

11.4

5.1

U.S. Commercial

7.7

6.7

6.3

6.0

5.6

U.S. Residential

10.0

8.1

7.5

6.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

27.1

27.6

25.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.1

21.2

21.0

22.0

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.8

69.7

69.1

66.9

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

93.2

90.6

90.4

86.6

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Wind

14

16

16

17

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

35

33

33

32

33

Coal

19

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.42

8.30

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.44

7.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.27

9.55

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.34

7.54

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.05

8.21

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.81

8.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.21

8.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.92

8.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.69

6.90

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

75.00

77.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

69.50

71.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

163.75

105.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

77.00

88.71

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

55.50

59.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

55.00

65.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

