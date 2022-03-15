U.S. natgas futures slide 2% on mild weather outlook

Adds closing prices

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Tuesday on forecasts for milder than normal weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual.

The price decline came even though European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices shot up over 10% earlier on Tuesday after Eastern Europe started pulling gas from the West. NG/EUO/R

European gas was trading about eight times more than U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 stoking global energy supply concerns. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States.

But U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.

Before Russia's invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 9.0 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $4.568 per mmBtu, their lowest close since Feb. 9.

The premium of futures for May over April NGJ22-K22 rose to a record 5.2 cents.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.0 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.8 bcfd this week to 94.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.70 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and on pace to outstrip January's monthly record of 12.44 bcfd. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.

Gas futures traded near $39 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $37 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana start producing LNG.

Week ended Mar 11 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 4 (Actual) Year ago Mar 11 Five-year average Mar 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -64 -124 -16 -65 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,455 1,519 1,784 1,744 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -16.6% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.66 4.52 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 38.95 35.63 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.25 37.15 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 184 208 229 262 260 U.S. GFS CDDs 16 13 15 18 15 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 221 244 280 275 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 92.2 92.6 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 8.6 8.6 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 100.7 101.1 99.9 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.6 5.8 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 12.7 12.1 11.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 13.4 12.8 9.4 12.6 12.3 U.S. Residential 21.1 19.9 13.5 19.9 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.9 24.7 21.4 24.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 24.0 23.7 22.5 23.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.3 2.0 2.4 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.5 88.1 73.4 87.7 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 112.3 109.8 94.4 108.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 18 Week ended Mar 11 Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Wind 15 13 10 12 13 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 7 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 33 34 33 31 Coal 21 21 22 22 23 Nuclear 19 20 21 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.59 4.79 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.02 5.62 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.10 5.30 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.87 4.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.28 4.56 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.31 7.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.42 4.43 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.90 4.36 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.72 3.85 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 49.50 72.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 58.00 47.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.00 39.92 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.64 34.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 34.50 27.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 34.25 26.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham and Tim Ahmann) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.