U.S. natgas futures slide 2% on lower demand forecasts, price drop in Europe
May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand in two weeks and a 3% decline in European gas futures even though exports from Russia fell due to sanctions and the shutdown of a pipe in Ukraine.
That U.S. price decrease came even as Texas prepares for another heatwave early next week that will boost power demand for air conditioning.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 13.9 cents, or 1.8%, to $7.600 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
That put the contract down about 6% for the week after rising about 11% last week.
Despite this week's decline, U.S. gas futures were still up about 103% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $31 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.5 bcfd this week to 89.8 bcfd next week and 89.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.
Russian gas exports to Europe fell to around 8.1 bcfd on Thursday from about 8.5 bcfd on Friday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 16% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 34% of full capacity.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were also around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 13 (Forecast)
Week ended May 6 (Actual)
Year ago May 13
Five-year average May 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+86
+76
+71
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,729
1,643
2,090
2,042
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.3%
-16.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.84
7.74
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.90
31.94
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.53
23.38
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
29
30
97
87
58
U.S. GFS CDDs
131
126
51
65
86
U.S. GFS TDDs
160
156
148
152
144
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.3
95.2
94.9
92.1
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.6
7.9
8.2
7.4
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.9
103.2
103.1
99.5
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.9
2.8
2.0
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.3
6.2
6.2
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.2
11.9
10.8
5.1
U.S. Commercial
6.7
6.0
5.0
6.4
5.6
U.S. Residential
8.0
7.0
4.7
7.5
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
27.0
28.4
31.8
24.9
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.0
20.7
22.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.6
69.1
68.8
67.8
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
90.6
90.5
89.8
86.8
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Wind
16
13
16
16
17
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
36
33
33
32
Coal
19
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.25
7.53
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.64
6.73
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.05
9.01
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.63
6.70
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.32
7.45
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.15
7.48
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.55
7.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.90
7.00
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.93
6.04
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
70.75
77.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
98.50
93.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
195.00
89.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
55.50
69.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
50.00
40.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
54.50
48.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
