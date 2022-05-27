US Markets
U.S. natgas futures slide 2% as output rises, demand slips

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a one-week low on Friday on rising output and lowered forecasts for demand over the next two weeks.

This week, U.S. power generators burned more gas for a second week in a row due to low wind power, on track to produce just 11% of U.S. power this week, down from a recent high of 16%. Gas will generate about 36%, up from a recent low of 33%, according to federal data.

After last week's smaller than usual storage build, traders noted that extra gas burned by power generators will limit what utilities have available to inject into storage again this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 16.8 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $8.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since May 20.

When June was still the front-month, the contract closed at its highest since August 2008 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the week, the front-month was up about 8% after rising about 5% last week.

U.S. gas futures are up about 134% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Even with much bigger supply worries in Europe, traders noted U.S. futures were up about 16% over the past month, while European prices were down about 20% as Russia keeps sending supplies by pipeline and LNG vessels continue to deliver lots of cargoes.

Gas was currently trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe were only about 10% below the five-year norm versus about 15% below in the United States. NG/EU

U.S. futures, however, continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 88.5 bcfd for through to mid-June, lower than Refinitiv forecast on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia exported around 7.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Thursday, the same as Wednesday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Week ended May 27 (Forecast)

Week ended May 20 (Actual)

Year ago May 27

Five-year average May 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+91

+80

+100

+100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,903

1,812

2,299

2,239

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.0%

-15.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.62

8.90

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

26.65

27.00

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.49

22.22

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

22

22

34

31

31

U.S. GFS CDDs

137

130

90

98

120

U.S. GFS TDDs

159

152

124

129

151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

95.1

94.8

92.5

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.3

7.7

7.3

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.7

102.4

102.6

99.8

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.1

6.2

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

13.0

13.1

10.5

5.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

5.1

4.6

5.0

5.6

U.S. Residential

4.8

4.9

4.1

4.8

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

31.4

29.6

30.7

27.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.9

20.6

21.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.5

67.0

66.6

65.4

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

89.6

88.6

88.5

84.2

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Wind

11

12

15

13

16

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

37

34

36

33

Coal

20

20

18

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.19

9.44

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.13

8.23

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.24

10.41

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.91

8.20

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.63

8.89

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.10

9.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.75

10.06

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.51

8.74

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.07

6.11

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

93.00

83.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

84.50

84.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

93.75

85.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

79.67

79.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

90.00

90.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

86.00

86.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

