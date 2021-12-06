U.S. natgas futures slide 10% on warmer-than-usual December outlook

Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures shed 10% on Monday to a more than four-month low as forecasts for a warmer-than-usual December soured the demand outlook for the fuel.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 had slumped 41.2 cents, or 10%, their most since last Monday, to $3.72 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:06 a.m. EST (1406 GMT).

"We're seeing a lot warmer than normal weather in the forecast here, and it looks like it might be sticking around towards the third week in December, which is not sending any bullish signals to the traders," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

Since Nov. 26, the front month has dropped over 30% in six sessions and has lost about $1.7 per mmBtu, in stark contrast to the 7-year high of nearly $6.5 per mmBtu hit two months ago.

There was a lot of risk premium relating to a supply shortfall that has been taken out of the market, DiDona added.

Global gas prices have hit record highs in recent months as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stocks in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Tracking the global rally, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down slightly from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.1 bcfd last week to 115.4 bcfd this week, but estimated a drop to 112.6 bcfd next week.

Week ended Dec 3 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 26 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 3

Five-year average Dec 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-49

-59

-78

-55

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,515

3,564

3,861

3,595

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-2.2%

-2.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.83

4.22

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.29

30.31

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.19

35.32

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

351

339

381

395

391

U.S. GFS CDDs

7

9

2

5

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

358

348

383

400

396

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.2

96.6

96.8

91.2

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.8

8.9

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

105.9

105.4

105.7

100.6

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.8

3.7

2.8

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.7

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.3

12.2

11.4

5.0

U.S. Commercial

13.1

14.0

13.5

14.1

15.0

U.S. Residential

20.5

22.3

22.6

22.7

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

26.6

26.2

24.3

28.2

25.8

U.S. Industrial

23.6

23.8

23.5

24.5

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.5

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

91.2

93.7

91.2

96.9

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

112.1

115.4

112.6

116.8

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Week ended Nov 26

Week ended Nov 19

Week ended Nov 12

Wind

10

11

13

14

14

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

36

37

34

35

35

Coal

19

19

20

19

19

Nuclear

23

22

22

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.79

4.08

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.57

4.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.85

4.60

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.32

3.62

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.86

3.89

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.81

7.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.15

4.94

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.50

3.58

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.47

3.36

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

65.50

62.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.75

40.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.33

37.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

60.38

37.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.50

33.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

38.25

47.00

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

