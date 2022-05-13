US Markets

U.S. natgas futures slide 1% on lower demand forecasts, price drop in Europe

U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand in two weeks and a 5% drop in European gas futures even though exports from Russia declined due to sanctions and the shutdown of a pipe in Ukraine.

Supporting U.S. prices, Texas was bracing for another heatwave next week that should boost power demand for air conditioning to a monthly record high.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 7.6 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $7.663 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That put the contract down about 5% for the week after rising about 11% last week.

U.S. gas futures remained up about 106% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.5 bcfd this week to 89.8 bcfd next week and 89.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Russian gas exports to Europe fell to around 8.1 bcfd on Thursday from about 8.5 bcfd on Friday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 16% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 34% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were also around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast)

Week ended May 6 (Actual)

Year ago May 13

Five-year average May 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+76

+71

+87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,729

1,643

2,090

2,042

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.3%

-16.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.84

7.74

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.90

31.94

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.53

23.38

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

29

30

97

87

58

U.S. GFS CDDs

131

126

51

65

86

U.S. GFS TDDs

160

156

148

152

144

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.3

95.2

94.9

92.1

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.6

7.9

8.2

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.9

103.2

103.1

99.5

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.9

2.8

2.0

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.3

6.2

6.2

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.2

11.9

10.8

5.1

U.S. Commercial

6.7

6.0

5.0

6.4

5.6

U.S. Residential

8.0

7.0

4.7

7.5

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

27.0

28.4

31.8

24.9

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.0

20.7

22.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.6

69.1

68.8

67.8

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

90.6

90.5

89.8

86.8

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Wind

16

13

16

16

17

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

36

33

33

32

Coal

19

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.25

7.53

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.64

6.73

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.05

9.01

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.63

6.70

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.32

7.45

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.15

7.48

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.55

7.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.90

7.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.93

6.04

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

70.75

77.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

98.50

93.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

195.00

89.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

55.50

69.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.00

40.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

54.50

48.50

