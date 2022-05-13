U.S. natgas futures slide 1% on lower demand forecasts, price drop in Europe

Adds closing prices

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand in two weeks and a 5% drop in European gas futures even though exports from Russia declined due to sanctions and the shutdown of a pipe in Ukraine.

Supporting U.S. prices, Texas was bracing for another heatwave next week that should boost power demand for air conditioning to a monthly record high.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 7.6 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $7.663 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That put the contract down about 5% for the week after rising about 11% last week.

U.S. gas futures remained up about 106% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.5 bcfd this week to 89.8 bcfd next week and 89.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Russian gas exports to Europe fell to around 8.1 bcfd on Thursday from about 8.5 bcfd on Friday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 16% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 34% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were also around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast) Week ended May 6 (Actual) Year ago May 13 Five-year average May 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +86 +76 +71 +87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,729 1,643 2,090 2,042 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.3% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.84 7.74 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.90 31.94 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 23.53 23.38 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 29 30 97 87 58 U.S. GFS CDDs 131 126 51 65 86 U.S. GFS TDDs 160 156 148 152 144 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 95.2 94.9 92.1 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.6 7.9 8.2 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.9 103.2 103.1 99.5 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.9 2.8 2.0 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.3 6.2 6.2 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 12.2 11.9 10.8 5.1 U.S. Commercial 6.7 6.0 5.0 6.4 5.6 U.S. Residential 8.0 7.0 4.7 7.5 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 28.4 31.8 24.9 26.0 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.0 20.7 22.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.6 69.1 68.8 67.8 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 90.6 90.5 89.8 86.8 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Wind 16 13 16 16 17 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 33 36 33 33 32 Coal 19 19 19 19 19 Nuclear 19 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.25 7.53 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.64 6.73 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.05 9.01 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.63 6.70 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.32 7.45 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.15 7.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.55 7.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.90 7.00 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.93 6.04 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 70.75 77.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 98.50 93.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 195.00 89.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 55.50 69.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 50.00 40.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 54.50 48.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

