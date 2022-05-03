U.S. natgas futures scale more than 13-year peak on prospects of higher exports

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 8% on Tuesday, edging closer to a more than 13-year peak hit last month, on prospects for increased demand for U.S. LNG exports, while warmer-than-usual weather forecasts could increase cooling demand.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery gained 60.8 cents, or 8.1%, to $8.083 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:24 a.m. EDT (1424 GMT). Prices earlier hit $8.169 per mmBtu, the highest since September 2008.

"While the domestic demand does not seem to be too much out of line with the normal conditions, it is the international pull of gas away from the U.S. that concerns the market," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City.

"There will be more demand from the international market especially the European and Asian markets. This increased demand is not expected to be just transitory."

The European Union was preparing sanctions on Russian oil on Monday, with possible exemptions for wary countries, and warned that complying in full with Moscow's proposed scheme to receive gas payments in roubles would breach existing EU sanctions.

Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of its oil imports.

U.S. gas futures have rallied by more than 100% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $36 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

"With any increase in production going forward likely to find its way into the more financially attractive export trade, the ability to reduce a 300+ bcf U.S. deficit anytime soon will keep this market well supported," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

On a daily basis, output dropped about 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary 92.7 bcfd on Tuesday, data from Refinitiv showed. Preliminary data is often revised.

Forecasts from the data provider also showed temperatures over the next two weeks are estimated to be warmer than usual with 93 cooling degree days (CDDs) projected compared with a 30-year average of 66 CDDs for the period.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 29

Five-year average Apr 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+62

+40

+53

+78

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,552

1,490

1,949

1,873

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.1%

-17.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.98

7.25

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

36.22

34.11

8.77

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.5

24.53

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

70

74

97

87

83

U.S. GFS CDDs

93

84

51

65

66

U.S. GFS TDDs

163

158

148

152

149

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.7

94.1

94.5

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.6

8.6

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.7

103.1

99.4

92.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

3.0

3.1

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.3

6.1

6.1

6.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.2

12.3

11.4

U.S. Commercial

7.7

6.6

6.0

6.0

U.S. Residential

10.0

7.9

6.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

26.8

28.3

25.6

U.S. Industrial

22.1

21.2

21.0

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.8

69.1

68.6

66.9

Total U.S. Demand

93.2

90.4

90.1

86.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Wind

17

16

16

17

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

32

33

33

32

33

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.30

6.84

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.90

6.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.27

7.70

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.70

5.94

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.33

6.66

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.76

6.53

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.14

6.78

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.12

6.45

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

7.42

6.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

80.00

58.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

70.00

33.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

69.75

58.60

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

67.00

75.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

52.25

36.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

56.75

36.75

Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, exposing EU confusion

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.