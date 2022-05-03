U.S. natgas futures scale more than 13-year peak on prospects of higher exports
May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 8% on Tuesday, edging closer to a more than 13-year peak hit last month, on prospects for increased demand for U.S. LNG exports, while warmer-than-usual weather forecasts could increase cooling demand.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery gained 60.8 cents, or 8.1%, to $8.083 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:24 a.m. EDT (1424 GMT). Prices earlier hit $8.169 per mmBtu, the highest since September 2008.
"While the domestic demand does not seem to be too much out of line with the normal conditions, it is the international pull of gas away from the U.S. that concerns the market," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City.
"There will be more demand from the international market especially the European and Asian markets. This increased demand is not expected to be just transitory."
The European Union was preparing sanctions on Russian oil on Monday, with possible exemptions for wary countries, and warned that complying in full with Moscow's proposed scheme to receive gas payments in roubles would breach existing EU sanctions.
Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of its oil imports.
U.S. gas futures have rallied by more than 100% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $36 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
"With any increase in production going forward likely to find its way into the more financially attractive export trade, the ability to reduce a 300+ bcf U.S. deficit anytime soon will keep this market well supported," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
On a daily basis, output dropped about 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary 92.7 bcfd on Tuesday, data from Refinitiv showed. Preliminary data is often revised.
Forecasts from the data provider also showed temperatures over the next two weeks are estimated to be warmer than usual with 93 cooling degree days (CDDs) projected compared with a 30-year average of 66 CDDs for the period.
CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 29
Five-year average Apr 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+62
+40
+53
+78
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,552
1,490
1,949
1,873
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.1%
-17.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.98
7.25
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
36.22
34.11
8.77
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.5
24.53
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
70
74
97
87
83
U.S. GFS CDDs
93
84
51
65
66
U.S. GFS TDDs
163
158
148
152
149
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.7
94.1
94.5
92.0
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.8
8.6
8.6
7.4
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.7
103.1
99.4
92.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
3.0
3.1
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.3
6.1
6.1
6.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.2
12.3
11.4
U.S. Commercial
7.7
6.6
6.0
6.0
U.S. Residential
10.0
7.9
6.7
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
26.8
28.3
25.6
U.S. Industrial
22.1
21.2
21.0
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.8
69.1
68.6
66.9
Total U.S. Demand
93.2
90.4
90.1
86.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Wind
17
16
16
17
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
32
33
33
32
33
Coal
18
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
21
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.30
6.84
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.90
6.00
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.27
7.70
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.70
5.94
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.33
6.66
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.76
6.53
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.14
6.78
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.12
6.45
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
7.42
6.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
80.00
58.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
70.00
33.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
69.75
58.60
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
67.00
75.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
52.25
36.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
56.75
36.75
Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, exposing EU confusion
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.