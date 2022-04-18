U.S. natgas futures scale 13-year peak on cold forecast

Recasts, adds details, background

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 10% to more than a 13-year-high on Monday, surging on the back of an unseasonable cold snap in the United States expected to bring snow and ice to northern states.

The unusual weather has boosted natural gas futures at a time when that market is generally shifting to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter. In addition, steady demand in Europe for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has kept U.S. exports flowing at record levels.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 6.5% at $7.776 per million British thermal units at 01:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT), having earlier hit their highest since September 2008. Last week the contract rose by 16%, the biggest one-week gain since 2020.

"The acceleration higher is mainly due to some late winter weather, low storage levels, higher demand for LNG shown by exports and some industrial demand," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

"Going forward, the industry will want to see what are the levels of storage injections as the season progresses and if there will be a supply response to these higher prices."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 156 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, higher than the 30-year norm of 129 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

"A larger expansion (in deficit) appears on tap ... given this week's unusually cold patterns across the mid-continent region," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"This dynamic of deficit expansion driven by an unusually cold April is combining with continued strong export demand toward Europe in increasing the market's upside possibilities."

Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 8 (Actual) Year ago Apr 15 Five-year average Apr 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +35 +15 +42 +42 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,432 1,397 1,878 1,742 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.54 7.11 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 -- 30.95 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.37 32.93 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 156 147 139 131 129 U.S. GFS CDDs 44 44 37 44 42 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 191 176 175 171 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.6 94.12 94.4 91.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.10 7.7 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.5 102.2 102.2 99.2 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.9 5.7 6.2 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.3 12.5 11.6 5.2 U.S. Commercial 8.8 9.4 7.6 8.9 8.3 U.S. Residential 12.1 13.4 9.8 12.2 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 23.8 25.2 25.4 26.0 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.8 22.2 23.3 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.1 77.7 71.8 77.3 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 94.9 98.5 92.6 97.3 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 25 Wind 16 17 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 32 32 33 32 31 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 21 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char and Nick Macfie) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

