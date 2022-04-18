U.S. natgas futures scale 13-year peak on cold forecast
April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 10% to more than a 13-year-high on Monday, surging on the back of an unseasonable cold snap in the United States expected to bring snow and ice to northern states.
The unusual weather has boosted natural gas futures at a time when that market is generally shifting to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter. In addition, steady demand in Europe for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has kept U.S. exports flowing at record levels.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 6.5% at $7.776 per million British thermal units at 01:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT), having earlier hit their highest since September 2008. Last week the contract rose by 16%, the biggest one-week gain since 2020.
"The acceleration higher is mainly due to some late winter weather, low storage levels, higher demand for LNG shown by exports and some industrial demand," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
"Going forward, the industry will want to see what are the levels of storage injections as the season progresses and if there will be a supply response to these higher prices."
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 156 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, higher than the 30-year norm of 129 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
"A larger expansion (in deficit) appears on tap ... given this week's unusually cold patterns across the mid-continent region," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"This dynamic of deficit expansion driven by an unusually cold April is combining with continued strong export demand toward Europe in increasing the market's upside possibilities."
|
Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 15
Five-year average Apr 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+35
+15
+42
+42
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,432
1,397
1,878
1,742
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.8%
-17.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.54
7.11
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
--
30.95
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.37
32.93
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
156
147
139
131
129
U.S. GFS CDDs
44
44
37
44
42
U.S. GFS TDDs
200
191
176
175
171
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.6
94.12
94.4
91.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.10
7.7
8.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.2
102.2
99.2
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.2
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.9
5.7
6.2
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.3
12.5
11.6
5.2
U.S. Commercial
8.8
9.4
7.6
8.9
8.3
U.S. Residential
12.1
13.4
9.8
12.2
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
23.8
25.2
25.4
26.0
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.7
22.8
22.2
23.3
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.1
77.7
71.8
77.3
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
94.9
98.5
92.6
97.3
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Wind
16
17
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
32
32
33
32
31
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
20
19
19
20
21
