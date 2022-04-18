US Markets
U.S. natgas futures scale 13-year peak on cold forecast

U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 10% to their highest level in more than 13 years on Monday on expectations of colder weather likely to boost demand.

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 10% to more than a 13-year-high on Monday, surging on the back of an unseasonable cold snap in the United States expected to bring snow and ice to northern states.

The unusual weather has boosted natural gas futures at a time when that market is generally shifting to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter. In addition, steady demand in Europe for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has kept U.S. exports flowing at record levels.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 6.5% at $7.776 per million British thermal units at 01:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT), having earlier hit their highest since September 2008. Last week the contract rose by 16%, the biggest one-week gain since 2020.

"The acceleration higher is mainly due to some late winter weather, low storage levels, higher demand for LNG shown by exports and some industrial demand," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

"Going forward, the industry will want to see what are the levels of storage injections as the season progresses and if there will be a supply response to these higher prices."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 156 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, higher than the 30-year norm of 129 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

"A larger expansion (in deficit) appears on tap ... given this week's unusually cold patterns across the mid-continent region," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"This dynamic of deficit expansion driven by an unusually cold April is combining with continued strong export demand toward Europe in increasing the market's upside possibilities."

Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 15

Five-year average Apr 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+35

+15

+42

+42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,432

1,397

1,878

1,742

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.8%

-17.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.54

7.11

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

--

30.95

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.37

32.93

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

156

147

139

131

129

U.S. GFS CDDs

44

44

37

44

42

U.S. GFS TDDs

200

191

176

175

171

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.6

94.12

94.4

91.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.10

7.7

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.2

102.2

99.2

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.2

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.9

5.7

6.2

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.3

12.5

11.6

5.2

U.S. Commercial

8.8

9.4

7.6

8.9

8.3

U.S. Residential

12.1

13.4

9.8

12.2

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

23.8

25.2

25.4

26.0

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.7

22.8

22.2

23.3

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.1

77.7

71.8

77.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

94.9

98.5

92.6

97.3

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Wind

16

17

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

32

32

33

32

31

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

20

19

19

20

21

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char and Nick Macfie)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

