U.S. natgas futures rises 3% from three-month low on cooler outlook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained 3% on Friday from a three-month low the previous session on forecasts for cooler weather than expected and higher heating demand in the next two weeks, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a small fall in output.

But traders said the weather was still expected to remain milder than normal through at least the middle of December, keeping overall heating demand low for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 12.2 cents, or 3.0%, to $4.178 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:06 a.m. EST (1306 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 25.

For the week, the front-month was still down about 23% after dropping over the past four days, putting the contract on track for its biggest weekly decline since February 2014. Last week, it gained almost 8%.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were trading about seven times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.1 bcfd this week to 113.1 bcfd next week and 117.2 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.47 bcfd so far in December as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG. That compares 11.39 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.48 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode. Some traders said Calcasieu was very close to producing first LNG after pulling in around 0.05 bcfd of feed gas on Thursday.

Week ended Dec 3 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 26 (Actual) Year ago Dec 3 Five-year average Dec 3 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -49 -59 -78 -55 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,515 3,564 3,861 3,595 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -2.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 4.22 4.06 2.58 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.31 30.37 5.82 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 35.32 35.89 9.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 339 322 356 370 381 U.S. GFS CDDs 9 10 2 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 348 332 358 376 386 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.8 97.2 96.5 91.7 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.8 9.1 8.8 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 105.3 105.9 105.6 100.5 93.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.4 3.9 2.5 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.7 5.6 5.7 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 11.8 12.1 10.9 5.0 U.S. Commercial 13.4 13.1 13.6 14.6 15.0 U.S. Residential 21.1 20.5 21.8 24.1 25.4 U.S. Power Plant 26.2 26.6 25.1 28.4 25.8 U.S. Industrial 23.9 23.6 23.7 25.1 24.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 91.9 91.2 91.6 99.5 98.1 Total U.S. Demand 112.0 112.1 113.1 118.6 110.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 3 Week ended Nov 26 Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Wind 11 14 14 14 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 37 34 35 35 40 Coal 20 20 19 19 19 Nuclear 22 22 21 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.08 4.31 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.00 3.87 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.60 4.67 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.62 3.66 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.89 3.89 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.00 4.84 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.94 4.52 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.58 3.75 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.77 2.91 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 62.50 68.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.00 33.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 37.00 37.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.00 23.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.25 33.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.00 48.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

