U.S. natgas futures rise to one-week high on warmer outlook
May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Friday to their highest in more than a week, buoyed by forecasts for warmer weather in two weeks and a projected increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
Higher temperatures in two weeks were expected to boost demand for fuel to power generators and keep air conditioners humming. Still, traders said demand next week was likely be similar to this week, kept in check by mild weather and the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2.8 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $2.986 per million British thermal units, their highest close since May 18.
For the week, the contract was up about 3% after falling about 2% last week.
For the month, the contract was up about 2% after gaining about 12% last month.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has averaged 91 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That, however, was still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.
With warmer weather coming after the U.S. Memorial Day holiday week, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 83.6 bcfd this week to 84.1 bcfd next week with a projected increase in LNG exports and 90.1 bcfd in two weeks as warmer weather boosts air conditioning use. The forecast for next week was slightly higher than Refinitiv predicted on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.8 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was attributable to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them.
But with European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices near their highest since September 2018 and Asian JKMc1 prices above $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can provide.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.
Week ended May 28 (Forecast)
Week ended May 21 (Actual)
Year ago May 28
Five-year average May 28
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+92
+115
+103
+96
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.99
3.02
1.81
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.94
9.21
1.57
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.38
10.63
2.08
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
25
25
34
49
31
U.S. GFS CDDs
145
140
100
89
113
U.S. GFS TDDs
170
165
134
138
144
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
90.8
91.3
91.2
86.0
79.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.2
6.3
6.5
6.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.1
97.6
97.7
92.8
87.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.3
2.4
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.1
6.1
4.9
4.3
U.S. LNG Exports
10.4
10.5
11.2
6.2
3.2
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.9
4.9
4.6
5.5
U.S. Residential
4.8
4.6
4.5
3.9
6.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.2
27.5
27.0
30.2
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.5
21.6
21.1
20.7
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
62.7
64.8
64.4
66.1
65.4
Total U.S. Demand
81.2
83.6
84.1
79.3
75.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.85
2.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.30
2.41
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.78
3.75
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.13
2.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.70
2.80
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.05
2.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.55
4.05
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.60
2.50
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
26.50
29.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
21.75
23.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.50
30.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
26.75
26.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
26.00
26.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
27.00
27.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio Editing by David Goodman)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
