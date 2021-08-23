U.S. natgas futures rise to one-week high on continued hot forecasts

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for hot weather and high air conditioning demand to continue into early September.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 4.1 cents, or 1.1%, to $3.892 per million British thermal units at 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Aug. 16.

Last week, gas speculators followed a 9% drop in crude futures and boosted their short positions in natural gas futures and options 3023651MSHT on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) to the highest since June 2020. That increase in shorts drove speculative open interest in overall NYMEX gas positions to their highest since March 2020.

It also caused the speculative net long positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange to drop by the most in a week since March 2021 to the lowest since June 2021, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report on Friday.

In the power market, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), grid operator for most of the state, projected hot weather this week would push peak demand over the grid's all-time high of 74,820 MW set in August 2019.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 91.6 bcfd in July. That compares with an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 94.3 bcfd this week to 93.6 bcfd next week as a seasonal cooling of the weather reduces air conditioning demand and causes power generators to burn less of the fuel. The forecast for next week, however, was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slipped from an average of 10.8 bcfd in July to 10.5 bcfd so far in August, due mostly to reductions at the Cameron and Sabine plants in Louisiana. That compares with a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading around $15 per mmBtu, compared with just $4 for the U.S. fuel, analysts said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have slipped to an average of 6.1 bcfd so far in August from 6.6 bcfd in July and a record 6.7 bcfd in June.

Week ended Aug 20 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 13 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 20

Five-year average Aug 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+38

+42

+45

+44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,860

2,822

3,414

3,040

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-5.9%

-5.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.92

3.85

2.34

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.82

14.17

2.83

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

15.58

15.18

3.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

4

3

10

10

U.S. GFS CDDs

208

213

200

169

165

U.S. GFS TDDs

212

217

203

179

175

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.9

92.6

92.5

87.9

82.2

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.5

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

99.1

99.8

99.7

95.4

90.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.5

2.4

1.8

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.1

6.2

6.3

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

10.7

10.8

3.3

2.7

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.3

U.S. Power Plant

38.2

39.3

38.3

42.7

38.2

U.S. Industrial

21.0

21.0

21.0

21.6

21.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.8

75.1

74.1

79.1

73.5

Total U.S. Demand

93.3

94.3

93.6

90.5

83.4

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.94

3.83

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.69

3.71

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.85

5.06

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.55

3.52

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.76

3.65

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.85

3.96

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.15

4.18

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.73

3.54

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

72.00

66.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

45.50

39.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

48.00

40.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.00

28.63

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

37.75

29.33

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.50

43.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

