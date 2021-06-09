U.S. natgas futures rise to fresh 16-week high on hotter forecasts

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up to a fresh 16-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for hotter weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Despite the hotter forecast, overall demand for gas over the next two weeks was expected to be down a bit on lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports related to maintenance issues at some Gulf Coast terminals and the pipelines feeding gas to them.

In addition, traders noted the higher cost of gas would likely cause power generators to burn more coal and less gas to keep air conditioners humming.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2.8 cents, or 0.9%, to $3.156 per million British thermal units at 9:21 a.m. EDT (1321 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 17.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states had averaged 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 87.7 bcfd this week to 89.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv forecast on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 9.8 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas as well as some pipelines that provide them with fuel.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices trading over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, hit their highest since March 2014.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday that U.S. LNG exports will rise to a fresh record high in 2021 before easing in 2022 for the first time since 2013.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.6 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's all-time high of 6.2 bcfd.

Week ended Jun 4 (Forecast)

Week ended May 28 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 4

Five-year average Jun 4

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+95

+98

+95

+92

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.11

3.13

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.11

9.41

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.85

10.68

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

5

7

13

14

15

U.S. GFS CDDs

191

187

149

158

152

U.S. GFS TDDs

196

194

162

172

167

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.5

91.9

92.1

87.1

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.1

6.6

6.5

6.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.7

98.5

98.6

93.8

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.2

6.3

5.5

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

9.2

9.8

4.0

2.6

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.8

3.8

3.6

3.8

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

26.7

33.9

34.7

33.9

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.2

21.4

21.4

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.4

70.0

70.7

70.1

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

84.7

87.7

89.2

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.11

2.98

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.97

2.87

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.81

3.86

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.07

1.95

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.07

3.00

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.85

3.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.57

3.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.75

2.30

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.50

50.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.00

30.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

36.50

37.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

29.00

24.55

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

28.00

26.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.25

27.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

