U.S. natgas futures rise to 7-week high on record exports

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose over 2% to a seven-week high on Monday as exports continued to hit record highs while output declined a bit.

Traders also noted that colder-than-normal weather last week boosted heating by so much that utilities may have taken the unusual step of pulling gas from storage. The last time utilities pulled gas from storage in April was in 2018.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand through mid May than previously expected.

Meteorologists forecast heating and cooling degree days would be equal over the next two weeks for the first time since last autumn. Degree days, used to estimate demand to heat or cool homes and business, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below or above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 6.0 cents, or 2.2%, to settle at $2.790 per million British thermal units, their highest close since March 3.

Record exports prompted speculators last week to boost their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row by the most in a week since February.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 91.5 bcfd in March. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 90.3 bcfd this week to 87.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.5 bcfd so far in April, which would top the monthly record of 11.2 bcfd in March.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase near record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, noted U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export since they use some of the fuel to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Apr 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 16 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 23

Five-year average Apr 23

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+19

+38

+66

+67

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.72

2.75

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.24

7.14

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.20

8.55

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

71

103

122

98

105

U.S. GFS CDDs

71

52

53

57

46

U.S. GFS TDDs

142

155

175

155

151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.4

91.5

91.4

90.2

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.5

6.3

6.6

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.5

98.0

97.8

96.8

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.4

2.3

2.8

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

5.9

6.1

4.6

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.6

11.6

11.5

7.7

3.2

U.S. Commercial

9.1

6.9

5.9

7.1

8.2

U.S. Residential

12.6

8.6

6.5

8.7

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

26.2

26.1

26.5

25.5

23.7

U.S. Industrial

23.4

22.2

22.0

22.1

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.1

70.3

67.3

69.8

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.1

90.3

87.2

84.9

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.79

2.77

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.23

2.21

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.93

3.83

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.04

2.09

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.60

2.64

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.18

2.55

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.73

3.49

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.46

2.45

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.50

25.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.50

25.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

31.00

25.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.00

34.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

28.50

24.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

25.50

25.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)

