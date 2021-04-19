U.S. natgas futures rise to 6-wk high on record exports, cool weather

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a six-week high on Monday on forecasts for more heating demand this week than previously expected and near-record liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline exports.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2.4 cents, or 0.9%, to $2.704 per million British thermal units at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest since March 4.

That increase pushed the front-month into overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for the first time since mid-February.

With the front-month up in seven of the past eight trading sessions, speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in eight weeks.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 91.6 bcfd in March. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 97.7 bcfd this week to 89.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. The demand forecasts for this week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in April, which would top the monthly record of 10.8 bcfd in March.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, noted U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in late 2021, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export since they use some of the fuel to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Apr 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 9 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 16

Five-year average Apr 16

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+53

+61

+47

+37

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.73

2.69

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.41

7.27

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.25

8.03

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

137

146

129

120

129

U.S. GFS CDDs

39

35

47

47

37

U.S. GFS TDDs

176

181

176

167

166

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.5

90.6

91.0

91.4

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.9

6.5

6.7

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.9

97.5

97.5

98.1

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.4

2.4

2.5

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.2

6.1

4.6

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.3

11.3

8.0

3.2

U.S. Commercial

7.7

8.9

7.0

8.7

8.2

U.S. Residential

10.1

12.3

8.8

11.9

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

26.5

24.9

26.8

23.7

U.S. Industrial

22.6

23.4

22.3

22.7

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.1

1.8

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

72.3

77.8

69.4

76.8

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

97.7

89.2

91.9

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.63

2.62

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.24

2.18

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.76

3.74

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.10

2.06

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.64

2.53

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.70

2.96

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.60

3.95

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.51

2.44

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

35.25

40.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.00

25.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

46.75

30.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.25

53.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.25

36.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.25

36.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

