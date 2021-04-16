U.S. natgas futures rise to 5-week high on record exports

Adds closing prices

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a five-week high on Friday on near-record liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline exports and forecasts power generators will burn more gas next week.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather through the start of May than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2.2 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $2.680 per million British thermal units, their highest close since March 10.

That put the front-month up over 6% this week after losing over 4% last week.

In the power market, meanwhile, traders noted real-time prices in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) rose over $500 per megawatt hour for a 15-minute interval early Friday after mostly trading in the $30s on Thursday. Over the past few hours, however, prices have dropped back to the $30s and $40s.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 91.6 bcfd in March but still well below the record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.3 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week as the weather cools before sliding to 89.3 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally milder. The demand forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in April, which would top March's monthly record of 10.8 bcfd.

Analysts, however, said LNG feedgas may not break March's record in April because flows were expected to decline this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi facility in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Apr 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 9 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 16

Five-year average Apr 16

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+53

+61

+47

+37

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.69

2.59

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.27

7.07

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.03

7.02

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

146

156

197

144

141

U.S. GFS CDDs

35

33

30

38

33

U.S. GFS TDDs

181

189

227

182

174

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.1

91.5

91.4

92.3

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.7

7.0

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.9

98.1

99.3

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.0

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

6.6

6.1

4.4

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

11.0

11.2

8.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

7.8

7.7

8.7

10.3

8.2

U.S. Residential

10.1

10.0

11.8

14.6

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

23.5

25.3

25.8

27.2

23.7

U.S. Industrial

22.3

22.6

23.2

23.6

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.3

72.1

76.1

82.2

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

89.8

92.3

96.0

97.1

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.62

2.65

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.18

2.25

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.74

3.74

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.06

2.05

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.53

2.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.96

2.27

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.95

3.70

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.44

2.39

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

40.50

27.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.50

25.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.00

33.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

53.75

50.08

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.25

30.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

36.50

31.50

