U.S. natgas futures rise to 4-week high on cooler forecasts

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a four-week high on Wednesday on near-record exports and forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

Prices rose even though analysts forecast utilities boosted injections into storage by so much during mild weather last week that the total amount of gas in inventories likely rose above the five-year (2016-2020) average for the first time since the February freeze. EIA/GAS

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 3.1 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.650 per million British thermal units at 8:52 a.m. EDT (1252 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 11.

That also put the contract on track to rise for a sixth day in a row for the first time since August 2018.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has averaged 91.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 91.6 bcfd in March but still well below the record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.0 bcfd this week to 94.4 bcfd next week as the weather cools. Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in April, which would top March's monthly record of 10.8 bcfd.

Analysts, however, said they do not expect LNG feedgas to break March's record in April because flows were expected to decline this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi facility in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have averaged 6.00 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.86 bcfd in March and close to the monthly record of 6.04 bcfd in September 2020. On a daily basis, Mexican exports rose to 6.84 bcfd on Tuesday, their highest level since hitting a record 6.85 bcfd on April 9, according to Refinitiv.

Week ended Apr 9 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 2 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 9

Five-year average Apr 9

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+61

+20

+68

+26

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.64

2.54

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

6.92

6.88

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

7.02

7.01

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

168

156

197

144

148

U.S. GFS CDDs

32

29

30

38

31

U.S. GFS TDDs

200

185

227

182

179

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.1

91.3

91.5

92.3

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.5

7.0

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.7

98.0

99.3

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.7

2.7

2.0

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

6.5

6.0

4.4

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

10.9

11.0

8.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

7.8

7.7

8.5

10.3

8.2

U.S. Residential

10.1

10.0

11.4

14.6

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

23.5

25.1

25.1

27.2

23.7

U.S. Industrial

22.3

22.5

23.1

23.6

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.3

71.9

74.7

82.2

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

89.8

92.0

94.4

97.1

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.57

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.03

1.89

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.69

3.67

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.89

1.72

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.54

2.47

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.07

1.93

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.60

3.57

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.44

2.29

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.50

25.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.50

22.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

75.00

39.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.41

33.63

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

28.00

25.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.50

26.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

