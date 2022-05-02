U.S. natgas futures rise supported by outlook for warmer weather

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as the country transitioned from colder to warmer temperatures which could increase cooling demand, while expectations of higher demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas also buoyed prices.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 23.3 cents, or 3.2%, to $7.477 per million British thermal units by 10:17 a.m. EDT (1417 GMT). Prices earlier hit a two-week high.

"The fear for this market is we're going to flip a switch and go from winter, which is heating degree days to cooling degree days overnight... Supplies are below average," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Also, there are expectations that the U.S. is going to continue to export record amounts of LNG further lending support to prices, Flynn added.

According to data provider Refinitiv, temperatures over the next two weeks are estimated to be slightly warmer than usual with 84 cooling degree days (CDDs) projected compared with a 30-year average of 64 CDDs for the period.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

U.S. gas futures have gained about 99% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24.53 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 29

Five-year average Apr 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+62

+40

+53

+78

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,552

1,490

1,949

1,873

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.1%

-17.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.25

6.86

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.11

31.09

8.77

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.53

24.82

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

74

85

97

87

86

U.S. GFS CDDs

84

79

51

65

64

U.S. GFS TDDs

158

164

148

152

150

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.7

94.1

94.4

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.6

8.7

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.7

103.0

99.4

92.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

3.2

3.4

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.3

6.2

6.1

6.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.1

12.2

11.4

U.S. Commercial

7.7

6.5

5.9

6.0

U.S. Residential

10.0

7.7

6.4

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

26.9

27.9

25.6

U.S. Industrial

22.1

21.2

21.0

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.8

68.9

67.9

66.9

Total U.S. Demand

93.2

90.4

89.6

86.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Wind

17

16

16

17

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

32

33

33

32

33

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.84

6.97

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.00

6.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.70

7.62

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.94

6.05

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.66

6.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.53

6.44

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.78

6.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.45

6.30

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.93

5.67

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

58.75

64.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.00

44.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

58.60

57.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.67

93.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.00

54.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

36.75

58.50

