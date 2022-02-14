U.S. natgas futures rise over 4% on spike in European prices
Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose by more than 4% on Monday after a 10% spike in European gas prices on expectations that U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will remain near record highs as long as there is a possibility of Russia invading Ukraine and cutting gas supplies to the rest of Europe.
U.S. prices also gained support from forecasts for more U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected despite a milder than normal weather outlook for the rest of February, and as output continues to recover from cold-weather related reductions over the past month.
Gas futures in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped 10% on Monday, putting prices about seven times above U.S. futures.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 18.2 cents, or 4.6%, to $4.123 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 8.
Gas futures traded around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1.
Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices about a third of the time versus two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021.
But, traders said, a 10% jump in European prices was hard to ignore, noting demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe.
That is even more true now with heigtened concerns Russia could invade Ukraine. If Russia invades, Europe and the United States would likely impose sanctions on Moscow, which could prompt Russia to cut gas supplies to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021. NG/GB
Over the weekend, there were tankers loading at all seven U.S. export plants for the first time ever after Venture Global last week got approval from federal regulators to load the first LNG cargo at its Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and likely will take the plant's first cargo in coming days.
The amount of gas flowing to all U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Calcasieu enter service.
But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.4 bcfd so far in February as wells in several producing regions froze.
On a daily basis, however, output soared to 95.2 bcfd on Friday, its highest since Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv. Output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.
|
Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 11
Five-year average Feb. 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-202
-222
-227
-154
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,899
2,101
2,315
2,162
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.2%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.14
3.94
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.24
24.77
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.57
24.80
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
353
366
454
383
380
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
5
8
8
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
359
371
462
391
386
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
94.9
95.2
76.1
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.0
9.0
10.7
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.7
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
100.8
104.0
104.2
87.5
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
3.0
3.0
1.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.1
5.5
4.4
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.7
12.3
5.0
4.7
U.S. Commercial
17.9
16.7
14.9
22.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
30.1
27.1
24.5
39.5
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
24.2
23.7
33.8
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.7
25.1
24.4
27.5
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.5
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
100.6
94.7
130.8
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
129.7
121.4
115.6
142.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Wind
11
12
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
31
33
33
35
33
Coal
23
23
25
26
25
Nuclear
22
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.04
4.03
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
11.64
4.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.25
4.39
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.50
3.30
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.75
3.63
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
13.75
3.93
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.80
3.78
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.40
3.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.97
3.00
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
40.50
45.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.25
22.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.00
25.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
27.75
29.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
32.50
37.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
33.00
38.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.