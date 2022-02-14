U.S. natgas futures rise over 4% on spike in European prices

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose by more than 4% on Monday after a 10% spike in European gas prices on expectations that U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will remain near record highs as long as there is a possibility of Russia invading Ukraine and cutting gas supplies to the rest of Europe.

U.S. prices also gained support from forecasts for more U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected despite a milder than normal weather outlook for the rest of February, and as output continues to recover from cold-weather related reductions over the past month.

Gas futures in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped 10% on Monday, putting prices about seven times above U.S. futures.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 18.2 cents, or 4.6%, to $4.123 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 8.

Gas futures traded around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1.

Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices about a third of the time versus two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021.

But, traders said, a 10% jump in European prices was hard to ignore, noting demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe.

That is even more true now with heigtened concerns Russia could invade Ukraine. If Russia invades, Europe and the United States would likely impose sanctions on Moscow, which could prompt Russia to cut gas supplies to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021. NG/GB

Over the weekend, there were tankers loading at all seven U.S. export plants for the first time ever after Venture Global last week got approval from federal regulators to load the first LNG cargo at its Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and likely will take the plant's first cargo in coming days.

The amount of gas flowing to all U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Calcasieu enter service.

But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.4 bcfd so far in February as wells in several producing regions froze.

On a daily basis, however, output soared to 95.2 bcfd on Friday, its highest since Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv. Output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.

Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast) Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 11 Five-year average Feb. 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -202 -222 -227 -154 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,899 2,101 2,315 2,162 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.2% -9.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.14 3.94 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.24 24.77 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 24.57 24.80 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 353 366 454 383 380 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 5 8 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 359 371 462 391 386 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.3 94.9 95.2 76.1 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 9.0 9.0 10.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.8 104.0 104.2 87.5 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 3.0 3.0 1.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.1 5.5 4.4 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 12.7 12.3 5.0 4.7 U.S. Commercial 17.9 16.7 14.9 22.5 15.6 U.S. Residential 30.1 27.1 24.5 39.5 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 24.2 23.7 33.8 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.7 25.1 24.4 27.5 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.5 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 100.6 94.7 130.8 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 129.7 121.4 115.6 142.1 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Wind 11 12 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 31 33 33 35 33 Coal 23 23 25 26 25 Nuclear 22 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.04 4.03 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 11.64 4.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.25 4.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.50 3.30 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.75 3.63 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 13.75 3.93 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.80 3.78 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.40 3.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.97 3.00 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 40.50 45.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.25 22.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 42.00 25.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 27.75 29.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.50 37.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 33.00 38.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

