U.S. natgas futures rise over 3% on colder weather outlook
Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3% on Wednesday, helped by forecasts for colder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and hopes that soaring prices in Europe will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 12.2 cents, or 3.2%, to $3.991 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:38 a.m. EST (1438 GMT), after rising nearly 5% in the last two sessions.
"Some cold and more seasonal weather on the horizon, and record LNG export pulling gas away from domestic consumption are contributing to the upside," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.
"Given these market fundamentals, expect prices will remain at the current levels or go higher before heading south when the winter is over and higher production news hitting the market.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 409 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 405 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 429 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 109.7 billion cubic feet per day last week to 125.1 bcfd this week before easing to 116.8 bcfd next week.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped to a record high on Tuesday after Russian gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction and colder weather increased demand. NG/GB
Global gas prices have repeatedly touched all-time highs over the last few months as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls caused power blackouts in China.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 10 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 17
Five-year average Dec 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-56
-88
-147
-153
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,361
3,417
3,496
3,328
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.8
-1.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.00
3.86
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
57.25
57.91
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
43.45
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
409
405
378
409
429
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
8
2
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
419
413
380
411
433
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
97.1
97.2
92.1
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
8.5
8.9
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
104.9
105.6
106.1
101.4
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.6
3.6
2.9
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.6
5.6
4.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.9
12.8
12.8
11.0
5.0
U.S. Commercial
12.5
15.7
14.7
16.2
15.0
U.S. Residential
20.1
26.1
24.4
27.1
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
25.6
29.2
24.9
26.3
25.8
U.S. Industrial
23.2
24.6
23.6
25.1
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.8
2.5
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
88.7
103.2
94.9
102.0
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
109.7
125.1
116.8
120.8
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Wind
11
15
13
11
13
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
37
34
36
37
34
Coal
19
18
19
19
20
Nuclear
22
22
21
22
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.96
3.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.86
3.82
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.32
6.50
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.13
3.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.70
3.71
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.75
7.59
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.43
8.81
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.46
3.69
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.14
4.0
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
92.75
92.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.00
34.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
33.00
39.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.50
64.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
67.75
72.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
70.50
74.25
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
