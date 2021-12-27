U.S. natgas futures rise over 3% on colder weather forecasts

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained more than 3% on Monday in thin year-end trading, spurred by forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 14.2 cents, or 3.8%, to $3.873 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:03 a.m. EST (1403 GMT), after falling more than 6% on Thursday.

"(Partial) reversal from last week's profit taking is being driven by colder weather model runs," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

"Overall, the discussion will focus on the short-term weather forecast. Futures will be highly dependent on this cold weather pattern setting up for H1 January. If we get the cold air pushing into the L48, prices have a chance to rise. If not, we will see selling."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 420 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 402 HDDs estimated on Friday. The normal is 437 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 110.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 126.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. NG/GB

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 24(Forecast)

Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 24

Five-year average Dec 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-116

-55

-120

-121

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,246

3,362

3,476

3,207

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.2%

+1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.87

3.73

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

--

46.99

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

38.84

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

420

402

414

440

437

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

11

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

431

413

416

444

440

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

98.1

98.2

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

7.7

8.5

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

105.7

105.9

106.8

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.0

5.5

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.6

12.5

5.0

U.S. Commercial

15.6

13.3

17.2

15.0

U.S. Residential

25.8

21.6

29.3

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.5

23.7

26.3

25.8

U.S. Industrial

24.6

23.1

24.8

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.4

2.8

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.2

89.0

105.4

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

124.9

110.0

126.7

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Wind

12

12

15

13

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

36

34

36

37

Coal

19

19

18

19

19

Nuclear

22

22

22

21

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.56

3.95

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.60

3.75

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.77

7.78

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.45

3.50

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.29

3.70

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.00

16.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.35

8.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.70

3.35

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.23

4.32

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

74.00

121.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

19.00

34.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.50

29.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

134.00

69.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

83.00

73.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

89.00

75.50

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

