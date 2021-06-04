U.S. natgas futures rise on hotter midday forecasts

Adds latest prices, Baker Hughes rig count
June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 2% on Friday after midday forecasts called for hotter weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Traders said they expect that extra heat will prompt power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 5.6 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $3.097 per million British thermal units.
That put the front-month up about 4% for the week after it gained almost 3% last week.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
One reason production has slid in recent months is that drillers have not added enough rigs to keep up with natural declines in well output.
The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States this week fell by one to 97. That put the gas rig count down for a fourth week in a row for the first time since May 2020 as drillers focus more on improving cash flow, paying down debt and returning money to shareholders rather than increasing output. RIG/U
With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.6 bcfd this week to 88.0 bcfd next week and 89.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was a little lower than Refinitiv predicted on Thursday due to milder weather.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.69 bcfd so far in June, which would top the 6.11-bcfd average in May and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.
Week ended Jun 4 (Forecast)
Week ended May 28 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 4
Five-year average Jun 4
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+95
+98
+95
+92
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.06
3.08
1.70
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.08
9.11
1.74
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.63
10.65
2.14
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
10
9
17
20
20
U.S. GFS CDDs
170
170
146
142
140
U.S. GFS TDDs
180
179
163
162
160
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
91.5
91.4
87.2
80.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.3
6.1
6.3
7.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.6
97.7
97.8
94.2
88.2
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.7
2.6
2.3
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.5
6.3
5.2
4.5
U.S. LNG Exports
10.5
11.0
10.5
4.6
2.6
U.S. Commercial
4.9
5.1
4.5
4.6
4.6
U.S. Residential
4.6
4.8
3.9
3.9
4.2
U.S. Power Plant
27.5
26.5
32.4
33.8
32.1
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.5
21.3
21.3
20.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.7
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.7
64.3
68.6
69.9
67.8
Total U.S. Demand
83.6
84.6
88.0
82.0
77.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.01
3.09
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.15
2.20
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.01
4.02
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.95
2.05
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.79
2.94
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.91
2.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.15
4.49
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.71
2.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.50
25.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.25
24.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.00
29.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
9.03
43.63
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
34.50
50.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
34.75
49.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.