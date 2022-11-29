U.S. natgas futures rise on forecasts for cooler December weather

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to near a one-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather through mid-December than previously expected.
That price increase, however, was limited by forecasts for less gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
In addition to colder weather, which will boost the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, energy traders noted gas demand would also rise in December if Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas returns to service, as expected.
Freeport LNG has said it plans to start producing LNG again in mid-December and reach full capacity of about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March.
The plant was shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.
JERA, which buys LNG from Freeport, said it expects the plant to return to service in December.
Freeport LNG, however, has a request to restart the plant to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), sources familiar with the company's filings have told Reuters.
There are already a few ships waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport - some have been there for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery was up 6.3 cents, or 0.9%, from where the January contract was trading on Monday to $7.259 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:01 a.m. EST (1401 GMT) on Tuesday, putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 23.
In the spot market, meanwhile, next-day gas prices at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California rose to their highest since February 2019 for a third day in a row.
U.S. gas futures are up about 95% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $39 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd so far in November, up from a monthly record 99.4 bcfd in October.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 115.1 bcfd this week to 126.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has jumped to 11.7 bcfd so far in November, up from 11.3 bcfd in October.
That is still well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due mostly to the ongoing outage at Freeport. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
During the first 10 months of 2022, roughly 66%, or 7.0 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 25
Five-year average Nov 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-103
-80
-54
-34
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,461
3,564
3,572
3,569
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.0%
-1.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.28
7.20
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
39.61
37.26
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
30.28
29.96
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
410
404
305
347
366
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
8
8
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
418
408
313
353
371
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
100.3
100.8
96.3
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
91.5
8.6
9.2
9.5
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.9
110.1
105.8
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.5
3.6
3.4
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.6
5.5
5.8
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
11.3
11.7
11.8
6.4
U.S. Commercial
15.4
13.6
15.8
12.7
11.5
U.S. Residential
25.3
22.2
26.8
19.5
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
26.7
29.5
28.5
26.0
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.5
25.3
23.5
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.8
2.5
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.2
94.6
105.3
91.8
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
125.8
115.1
126.1
112.8
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Wind
13
9
9
15
12
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
7
6
5
Other
2
2
2
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
39
41
38
39
Coal
20
20
18
16
18
Nuclear
23
20
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.00
6.57
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.45
6.10
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
12.67
12.21
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.19
5.82
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.36
6.15
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.79
6.87
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
11.08
10.58
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.21
5.50
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.94
6.65
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.75
76.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.50
49.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
45.50
41.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
162.62
85.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
110.75
50.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
117.25
95.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
