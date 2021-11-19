U.S. natgas futures rise on cooler weather, record LNG exports

Adds latest prices, hedge analysis from Rystad

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed on Friday with the coming of seasonally colder weather and record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

That U.S. price increase came despite a 6% decline in European gas prices, near record U.S. gas production and healthy U.S. stockpiles for the winter.

U.S. LNG exports rose just in time to help Europe refill gas stockpiles. Gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands gained about 15% this week on worries Russian gas company Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM may not deliver enough fuel to Europe this winter after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Global gas prices hit record highs over the past couple of months as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices continued to trade about six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures at the Henry Hub benchmark NGc1 in Louisiana rose 16.3 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $5.065 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). For the week, the contract was up about 6% after dropping about 13% last week.

Analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy estimated that an average Henry Hub price of $4 per mmBtu in 2022 will result in a total hedging loss of $5.2 billion on gas derivative contracts for 11 of the country's biggest gas producers, including EQT Corp EQT.N and Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N, because the firms locked in prices at much lower levels.

The 2022 futures strip NGYstc1 was currently trading around $4.29. If Henry Hub prices average $5 in 2022, Rystad estimated the 11 firms could suffer around $9.8 billion in hedging losses.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and the monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.8 bcfd this week to 111.4 bcfd next week and 114.8 bcfd as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Thursday.

U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.

With the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana producing LNG in test mode, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 12.03 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current daily record high of 11.99 bcfd set in late March.

Week ended Nov 19 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 12 (Actual) Year ago Nov 19 Five-year average Nov 19 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -21 26 -11 -44 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,620 3,643 3,943 3,681 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.7% -2.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 4.96 4.90 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.40 30.82 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.57 37.29 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 330 330 260 305 323 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 5 12 9 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 334 335 272 314 331 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.6 95.7 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 8.3 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.6 104.0 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.3 3.4 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.6 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.1 12.0 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.6 13.5 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.2 21.6 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.8 24.2 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.3 23.8 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 85.0 90.5 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 104.8 111.4 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Week ended Oct 22 Wind 14 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 35 40 38 38 Coal 19 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.95 4.82 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.89 4.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.35 6.17 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.59 4.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.84 4.73 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.05 4.40 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.80 6.78 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.62 4.65 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.44 3.81 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.75 46.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.25 36.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 41.50 44.10 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 45.03 65.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 52.00 57.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 63.50 69.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

