U.S. natgas futures rise nearly 3% on cooler weather forecasts

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 3% on Wednesday to a near four-week high, supported by forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand through early January.

On their last trading day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 rose 11.5 cents, or 2.8%, to $4.170 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT) after hitting their highest since Dec. 3 earlier in the session.

"The market is looking forward to a little bit of colder weather going into January. Also today being the expiration of the January futures contract, I think that's helping as there is some last-minute buying to hedge against the potential cold weather next month," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 454 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 419 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 439 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 125.6 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Global gas prices have repeatedly hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. NG/GB

U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October but have retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter.

"Supply risks are unlikely to be a factor as storage levels are trending marginally higher than the five-year average for this time of the year. As a result, U.S. gas prices will continue to remain isolated from the turbulence in Europe and experience only limited upward price movement through the first quarter of 2022, barring any unexpected cold snaps," Kaushal Ramesh, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a note.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 24(Forecast)

Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 24

Five-year average Dec 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-116

-55

-120

-121

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,246

3,362

3,476

3,207

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.2%

+1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.24

4.05

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

--

--

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

39.91

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

454

419

392

413

439

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

10

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

462

429

394

417

442

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

98.2

98.3

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

7.2

8.4

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

105.7

105.4

106.5

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.2

3.3

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

4.8

5.5

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.5

12.5

5.0

U.S. Commercial

15.6

13.2

17.2

15.0

U.S. Residential

25.8

21.3

29.4

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.5

23.9

25.1

25.8

U.S. Industrial

24.6

23.0

25.0

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.4

2.8

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.2

88.8

104.4

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

124.9

109.4

125.6

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Wind

13

12

15

13

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

34

36

34

36

37

Coal

19

19

18

19

19

Nuclear

22

22

22

21

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.32

3.45

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.55

2.86

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.61

7.20

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.27

2.66

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.54

3.36

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.09

4.58

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.28

8.70

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.05

2.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.63

4.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.00

66.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.00

21.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.75

28.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

93.60

100.47

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

83.50

76.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

82.25

80.00

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

