U.S. natgas futures rise from three-month low on cooler outlook
Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 2% on Friday from a three-month low in the previous session on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand in the next two weeks than previously expected, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a small decline in output.
Traders, however, noted the weather was still forecast to remain milder than normal through at least the middle of December, keeping overall heating demand low for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 7.6 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $4.132 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 25.
For the week, the front-month was still down 24% after dropping over the past four days, its biggest weekly decline since February 2014. Last week, it gained almost 8%.
In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were trading about seven times higher than U.S. futures.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.1 bcfd this week to 113.1 bcfd next week and 117.2 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.47 bcfd so far in December as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG. That compares 11.39 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.48 bcfd in April.
With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode. Some traders said Calcasieu was very close to producing first LNG after pulling in around 0.05 bcfd of feed gas on Thursday.
|
Week ended Dec 3 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 26 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 3
Five-year average Dec 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-49
-59
-78
-55
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,515
3,564
3,861
3,595
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.22
4.06
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.31
30.37
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.32
35.89
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
339
322
356
370
381
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
10
2
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
348
332
358
376
386
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
97.2
96.5
91.7
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.8
9.1
8.8
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
105.3
105.9
105.6
100.5
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.4
3.9
2.5
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.7
5.6
5.7
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
11.8
12.1
10.9
5.0
U.S. Commercial
13.4
13.1
13.6
14.6
15.0
U.S. Residential
21.1
20.5
21.8
24.1
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
26.2
26.6
25.1
28.4
25.8
U.S. Industrial
23.9
23.6
23.7
25.1
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
91.9
91.2
91.6
99.5
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
112.0
112.1
113.1
118.6
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Wind
11
14
14
14
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
37
34
35
35
40
Coal
20
20
19
19
19
Nuclear
22
22
21
21
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.08
4.31
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.00
3.87
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.60
4.67
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.62
3.66
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.89
3.89
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.00
4.84
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.94
4.52
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.58
3.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.77
2.91
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
62.50
68.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.00
33.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
37.00
37.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
37.00
23.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
33.25
33.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
47.00
48.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Edmund Blair and Nick Zieminski)
