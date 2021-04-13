U.S. natgas futures rise for 5th day on cooler forecasts

Adds closing prices

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and slightly higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

Traders noted that even though temperatures may be lower, they were expected to remain around near-normal levels through late April.

They also said mild weather last week probably caused utilities to boost injections into storage by so much that the total amount of gas in inventory likely rose above the five-year (2016-2020) average for the first time since the February freeze. EIA/GAS

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 5.8 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.619 per million British thermal units, their highest close since April 1 for a fifth day in a row.

That was the first time the front-month climbed for five days in a row since January.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 91.6 bcfd in March but still well below the record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.8 bcfd this week to 93.3 bcfd next week as the weather cools. Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in April, which would top March's monthly record of 10.8 bcfd.

Analysts, however, said they do not expect LNG feedgas to break March's record in April because flows were expected to decline later this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.8 bcfd so far in April. That compares with 5.9 bcfd in March and a record 6.0 bcfd in September 2020. On a daily basis, however, Mexico exports were on track to rise to 6.7 bcfd on Tuesday, their highest since hitting a record 6.9 bcfd on April 9, preliminary data from Refinitiv shows.

Week ended Apr 9 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 2 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 9

Five-year average Apr 9

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+61

+20

+68

+26

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.54

2.58

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

6.88

6.78

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

7.01

6.99

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

156

152

197

144

152

U.S. GFS CDDs

29

28

30

38

30

U.S. GFS TDDs

185

180

227

182

182

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.1

91.1

91.4

92.3

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.6

7.0

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.5

98.0

99.3

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.0

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

6.2

5.9

4.4

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

10.9

11.0

8.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

7.8

7.7

8.1

10.3

8.2

U.S. Residential

10.1

9.9

10.6

14.6

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

23.5

25.3

25.4

27.2

23.7

U.S. Industrial

22.3

22.5

22.9

23.6

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.3

72.0

73.5

82.2

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

89.8

91.8

93.3

97.1

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.50

2.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.89

1.69

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.67

3.56

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.72

1.57

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.47

2.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.93

1.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.57

3.20

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.29

2.26

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.75

23.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

22.25

16.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.50

33.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

33.63

60.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

25.75

29.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

26.25

18.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Mark Heinrich)

