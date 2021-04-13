U.S. natgas futures rise for 5th day on cooler forecasts
April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and slightly higher heating demand next week than previously expected.
Traders noted that even though temperatures may be lower, they were expected to remain around near-normal levels through late April.
They also said mild weather last week probably caused utilities to boost injections into storage by so much that the total amount of gas in inventory likely rose above the five-year (2016-2020) average for the first time since the February freeze. EIA/GAS
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 5.8 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.619 per million British thermal units, their highest close since April 1 for a fifth day in a row.
That was the first time the front-month climbed for five days in a row since January.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 91.6 bcfd in March but still well below the record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.8 bcfd this week to 93.3 bcfd next week as the weather cools. Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in April, which would top March's monthly record of 10.8 bcfd.
Analysts, however, said they do not expect LNG feedgas to break March's record in April because flows were expected to decline later this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.8 bcfd so far in April. That compares with 5.9 bcfd in March and a record 6.0 bcfd in September 2020. On a daily basis, however, Mexico exports were on track to rise to 6.7 bcfd on Tuesday, their highest since hitting a record 6.9 bcfd on April 9, preliminary data from Refinitiv shows.
Week ended Apr 9 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 2 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 9
Five-year average Apr 9
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+61
+20
+68
+26
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.54
2.58
1.76
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
6.88
6.78
2.11
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
7.01
6.99
2.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
156
152
197
144
152
U.S. GFS CDDs
29
28
30
38
30
U.S. GFS TDDs
185
180
227
182
182
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.1
91.1
91.4
92.3
80.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
6.4
6.6
7.0
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.6
97.5
98.0
99.3
88.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.0
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
6.2
5.9
4.4
4.1
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
10.9
11.0
8.5
3.2
U.S. Commercial
7.8
7.7
8.1
10.3
8.2
U.S. Residential
10.1
9.9
10.6
14.6
11.7
U.S. Power Plant
23.5
25.3
25.4
27.2
23.7
U.S. Industrial
22.3
22.5
22.9
23.6
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
2.0
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
70.3
72.0
73.5
82.2
72.0
Total U.S. Demand
89.8
91.8
93.3
97.1
81.9
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.50
2.48
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.89
1.69
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.67
3.56
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.72
1.57
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.47
2.33
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.93
1.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.57
3.20
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.29
2.26
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.75
23.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
22.25
16.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.50
33.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
33.63
60.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.75
29.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
26.25
18.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Mark Heinrich)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
