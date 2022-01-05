U.S. natgas futures rise as cold continues to reduce output

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Wednesday as freezing wells continued to reduce output in some producing regions and the weather was forecast to remain colder than normal through late January.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 5.3 cents, or 1.4%, to $3.770 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:17 a.m. EST (1317 GMT).

In the spot market, next-day gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in the West Texas Permian producing area rose over the U.S. Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana for the first time since September 2021 as cold weather continues to freeze wells and cause some gas processing equipment to fail.

Over the New Year's weekend when overnight low temperatures dropped to the mid teens Fahrenheit (-9 C) in West Texas, well freeze-offs and equipment problems caused the state's gas output to fall by over 1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to its lowest since last February's freeze left millions without power and heat for days.

Around the world, meanwhile, global gas prices have repeatedly reached all-time highs in recent months - most recently during the week before Christmas - as utilities scramble for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices were up about 5% on Wednesday. NG/GB

U.S. futures, which followed prices in Europe about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021, jumped to a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October. Since then, however, U.S. prices have retreated because the United States has ample production and plenty of gas in storage for winter.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with about 1% above normal in the United States. Global gas was currently trading about eight times higher than in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states dropped from a record 97.6 bcfd in December to 94.5 bcfd so far in January due to well freeze-offs and other cold weather-related equipment problems in Texas and other producing states this week.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 128.4 bcfd this week to 134.0 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was a little lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to an average of 12.0 bcfd so far in January from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.

With gas prices around $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, compared with just about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year for some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana to start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.

Week ended Dec. 31(Forecast) Week ended Dec. 24 (Actual) Year ago Dec. 31 Five-year average Dec. 31 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -158 -136 -127 -108 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,168 3,226 3,349 3,099 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +2.2% +0.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.80 3.72 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 31.15 29.60 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.75 30.51 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 486 481 406 441 445 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 2 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 488 483 413 445 448 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.6 95.1 95.2 92.3 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 8.1 8.2 9.6 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 105.8 103.3 103.4 102.2 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 4.9 5.3 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 12.0 12.3 11.3 5.2 U.S. Commercial 13.2 17.8 19.4 16.2 16.6 U.S. Residential 21.2 30.3 33.1 28.0 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.5 27.5 27.5 28.7 26.6 U.S. Industrial 23.2 25.5 25.9 25.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 89.5 108.8 113.7 105.7 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 110.0 128.4 134.0 125.2 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Dec 31 Week ended Dec 24 Week ended Dec 17 Week ended Dec 10 Wind 11 12 12 15 13 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 34 33 36 34 36 Coal 21 20 19 18 19 Nuclear 22 23 22 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.73 3.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.50 8.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.25 5.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.28 3.17 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.90 3.45 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.89 10.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.99 6.59 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.62 3.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.65 3.37 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 91.50 93.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 64.50 31.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.00 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.68 56.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 14.50 35.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 61.25 62.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

