U.S. natgas futures rise ahead of storage report on cold forecasts

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a two-week high on Wednesday ahead of a weekly storage report expected to show a bigger-than-usual draw as freezing wells limit output and weather forecasts suggest colder-than-normal temperatures through mid-February.

Record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports are also supporting prices as global LNG buyers look for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled a massive 216 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the brutally cold week ended Jan. 21.

That would be the biggest weekly withdrawal since last year's February freeze cut gas supplies by freezing wells and pipes in Texas and other central U.S. states, and compares with a decline of 137 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 161 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's draw would cut stockpiles to 2.594 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 0.8% below the five-year average of 2.616 tcf for this time of the year and the first time inventories fall below the five-year average since mid December.

On the last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 6.1 cents, or 1.4%, to $4.338 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:11 a.m. EST (1311 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 12.

That also put the front-month on track to rise for a fifth day in a row for the first time since July 2021.

Futures for March, which will soon be the front month, were up one cent at $4.02 per mmBtu.

In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week or so in the U.S. Northeast have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 94.2 bcfd so far in January after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Even though the weather is expected to remain colder than normal through mid February, average temperatures in February are higher than January. That seasonal "warming" should cause average U.S. gas demand, including exports, to drop from 144.3 bcfd this week to 134.9 next week, according to Refinitiv.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong while global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Week ended Jan. 21 (Forecast) Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual) Year ago Jan. 21 Five-year average Jan. 21 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -216 -206 -137 -161 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,594 2,810 2,899 2,616 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -0.8% +1.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.37 4.28 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.97 30.08 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.83 26.01 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 496 493 456 429 429 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 3 4 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 497 494 459 433 433 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 93.6 94.0 91.3 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 9.4 8.9 9.8 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 103.3 103.0 101.7 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.5 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 12.7 12.9 10.7 5.2 U.S. Commercial 19.1 20.7 19.2 18.5 16.6 U.S. Residential 32.5 35.6 32.7 31.7 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 32.4 28.4 28.2 26.6 U.S. Industrial 25.8 26.6 25.9 25.5 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.3 3.0 3.3 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 113.9 123.4 114.1 111.9 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 134.9 144.3 134.9 131.2 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Dec 31 Wind 9 11 10 12 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 33 34 34 33 Coal 26 25 24 21 20 Nuclear 19 19 20 20 23 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.43 4.11 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 11.24 14.66 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.94 4.53 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.02 3.79 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.02 3.85 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 21.20 22.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.10 4.34 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.02 3.68 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.40 3.04 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 178.00 186.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.50 37.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 39.75 40.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 40.75 36.31 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.25 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.00 41.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

