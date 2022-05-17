US Markets
U.S. natgas futures rise 4% on output drop, warmer forecasts

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures rose about 4% on Tuesday to a one-week high on a preliminary drop in daily output and lifted forecasts for warmer weather and more air-conditioning demand over the next two weeks.

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 4% on Tuesday to a one-week high on a preliminary drop in daily output and lifted forecasts for warmer weather and more air-conditioning demand over the next two weeks.

Another spring heat wave in Texas boosted power demand, which was expected to hit a monthly record on Tuesday as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners. [nL2N2X912U]

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 34.8 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $8.304 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since May 5 when the contract settled at a 13-year high of $8.783.

U.S. gas futures were up about 122% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $20 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

U.S. gas prices lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop 1.9 bcfd to a near three-week preliminary low of 93.5 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania. Preliminary data is often revised, but if that drop stands, it would be the biggest one-day decline since freeze-offs shut wells in early February.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.6 bcfd this week to 88.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States cannot produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russian gas exports to Europe slid to around 7.9 bcfd on Monday from about 8.2 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 36% of full capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast)

Week ended May 6 (Actual)

Year ago May 13

Five-year average May 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+76

+71

+87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,729

1,643

2,090

2,042

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.3%

-16.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.28

7.96

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.93

28.40

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

20.03

21.58

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

33

33

43

49

50

U.S. GFS CDDs

126

121

86

96

95

U.S. GFS TDDs

159

154

129

145

145

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.2

95.0

95.5

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.7

8.1

7.2

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.2

102.8

103.6

99.2

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.1

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.1

12.4

10.5

5.1

U.S. Commercial

6.0

4.9

5.0

4.9

5.6

U.S. Residential

7.0

4.7

4.6

4.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

31.5

30.2

25.4

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.7

20.9

21.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.0

68.4

67.3

63.0

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

90.3

89.6

88.7

81.7

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Wind

9

15

13

16

16

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

34

36

33

33

Coal

20

18

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.07

7.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.56

6.91

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.34

9.04

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.36

6.68

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.78

7.31

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.83

7.39

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.98

7.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.50

7.35

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.35

5.88

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

67.00

81.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

84.00

97.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

78.50

245.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

60.00

47.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.00

51.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.50

56.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

