U.S. natgas futures rise 4% on output drop, warmer forecasts
May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 4% on Tuesday to a one-week high on a preliminary drop in daily output and forecasts for warmer weather and more air-conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Also supporting prices, power demand in Texas was expected to hit a monthly record on Tuesday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another spring heat wave.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 29.2 cents, or 3.7%, to $8.248 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 5 when it settled at its highest since August 2008.
U.S. gas futures were up about 120% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $20 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop 1.9 bcfd to a near three-week preliminary low of 93.5 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania. If that drop stands, it would be the biggest one-day decline since freeze-offs shut wells in early February. Preliminary data is often revised.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.6 bcfd this week to 88.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russian gas exports to Europe slid to around 7.9 bcfd on Monday from about 8.2 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 36% of full capacity.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 13 (Forecast)
Week ended May 6 (Actual)
Year ago May 13
Five-year average May 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+86
+76
+71
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,729
1,643
2,090
2,042
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.3%
-16.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.28
7.96
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
29.93
28.40
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
20.03
21.58
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
33
33
43
49
50
U.S. GFS CDDs
126
121
86
96
95
U.S. GFS TDDs
159
154
129
145
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.2
95.0
95.5
92.0
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.7
8.1
7.2
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.2
102.8
103.6
99.2
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.9
2.8
2.8
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.1
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.1
12.4
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
6.0
4.9
5.0
4.9
5.6
U.S. Residential
7.0
4.7
4.6
4.7
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
31.5
30.2
25.4
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.0
20.7
20.9
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.0
68.4
67.3
63.0
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
90.3
89.6
88.7
81.7
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Wind
9
15
13
16
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
34
36
33
33
Coal
20
18
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.07
7.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.56
6.91
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.34
9.04
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.36
6.68
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.78
7.31
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.83
7.39
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.98
7.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.50
7.35
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.35
5.88
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
67.00
81.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
84.00
97.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
78.50
245.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.00
47.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
51.00
51.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.50
56.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
