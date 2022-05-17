U.S. natgas futures rise 4% on output drop, warmer forecasts

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 4% on Tuesday to a one-week high on a preliminary drop in daily output and forecasts for warmer weather and more air-conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Also supporting prices, power demand in Texas was expected to hit a monthly record on Tuesday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another spring heat wave.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 29.2 cents, or 3.7%, to $8.248 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 5 when it settled at its highest since August 2008.

U.S. gas futures were up about 120% since the start of the year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $20 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop 1.9 bcfd to a near three-week preliminary low of 93.5 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania. If that drop stands, it would be the biggest one-day decline since freeze-offs shut wells in early February. Preliminary data is often revised.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.6 bcfd this week to 88.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russian gas exports to Europe slid to around 7.9 bcfd on Monday from about 8.2 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 14% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 36% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 13 (Forecast) Week ended May 6 (Actual) Year ago May 13 Five-year average May 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +86 +76 +71 +87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,729 1,643 2,090 2,042 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.3% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.28 7.96 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.93 28.40 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 20.03 21.58 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 33 33 43 49 50 U.S. GFS CDDs 126 121 86 96 95 U.S. GFS TDDs 159 154 129 145 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.2 95.0 95.5 92.0 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.7 8.1 7.2 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.2 102.8 103.6 99.2 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.1 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 12.1 12.4 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 6.0 4.9 5.0 4.9 5.6 U.S. Residential 7.0 4.7 4.6 4.7 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 31.5 30.2 25.4 26.0 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.7 20.9 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 68.4 67.3 63.0 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 90.3 89.6 88.7 81.7 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Wind 9 15 13 16 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 34 36 33 33 Coal 20 18 19 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.07 7.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.56 6.91 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.34 9.04 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.36 6.68 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.78 7.31 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.83 7.39 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.98 7.60 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.50 7.35 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.35 5.88 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 67.00 81.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 84.00 97.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 78.50 245.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.00 47.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.00 51.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.50 56.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

