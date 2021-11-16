U.S. natgas futures rise 4% on colder forecast, soaring global prices

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 4% to a one-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and expectations that soaring prices in Europe will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas exports strong.

Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped over 8% for a second day in a row on worries Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM will not deliver enough fuel this winter after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany.

Global gas prices hit record highs in October as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading about six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GAS

After rising almost 5% on Monday, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 18.3 cents, or 3.7%, to $5.200 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:54 a.m. EST (1254 GMT) on Tuesday, putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 8.

Despite this week's price gains, speculators cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for a sixth week to their lowest since June 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Analysts said speculators cut their long positions as the amount of gas in U.S. stockpiles rose to comfortable levels for the winter heating season.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump to 112.3 bcfd next week from 104.7 bcfd this week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

Week ended Nov 12 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 5 (Actual) Year ago Nov 12 Five-year average Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 5.17 5.02 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.32 27.18 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.02 31.56 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 331 318 260 305 309 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 7 12 9 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 337 225 272 314 318 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.7 96.2 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 8.5 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.8 104.7 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.3 3.4 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.0 11.3 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.7 13.9 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.5 22.3 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.2 24.5 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.4 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 84.9 92.0 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 104.7 112.3 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Week ended Oct 22 Wind 12 14 9 14 11 Solar 3 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 35 40 38 38 Coal 19 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 22 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.77 4.97 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.54 4.51 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.20 5.86 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.33 3.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.55 4.72 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.05 5.07 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.00 5.13 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.30 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.83 3.76 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 51.75 45.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.75 37.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 36.50 44.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 46.71 36.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.75 48.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 59.50 50.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

