U.S. natgas futures rise 3% to one-week high on colder forecasts

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed 3% to a one-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders noted the price increase came despite the continued slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions over the past month, and an 8% drop in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures as some Russian troops return to base, easing tensions with Ukraine.

Over the past month or so, the U.S. has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies—mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG)—would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off supplies to the rest of the continent.

If Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe have said they would sanction Russia, and Russia would likely cut at least some gas exports to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/GB

Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter of 2021.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 12.5 cents, or 3.0%, to $4.320 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:25 a.m. ET (1325 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 4.

In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast this year have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.5 bcfd so far in February as cold weather froze wells in several producing regions.

On a daily basis, however, output soared to 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, its highest since Jan. 1. Output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.

Even though the weather is forecast to be colder than previously expected, it is still on track to be less cold next week than this week with the coming of spring-like weather in some areas.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 122.8 bcfd this week to 118.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday due to the expected colder weather.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service.

A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo soon.

Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast) Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 11 Five-year average Feb. 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -202 -222 -227 -154 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,899 2,101 2,315 2,162 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.2% -9.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.36 4.20 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 24.60 26.64 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 24.89 24.57 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 391 353 454 383 376 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 6 8 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 397 359 462 391 382 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.3 94.9 95.2 76.1 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 9.0 9.0 10.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.7 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.8 104.0 104.3 87.5 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.9 3.0 1.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.2 5.6 4.4 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 13.0 12.8 5.0 4.7 U.S. Commercial 17.9 16.7 15.4 22.5 15.6 U.S. Residential 30.1 27.2 25.6 39.5 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 25.3 24.3 33.8 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.7 25.0 24.6 27.5 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.6 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 101.7 97.5 130.8 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 129.7 122.8 118.8 142.1 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Wind 10 12 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 33 33 33 35 33 Coal 24 23 25 26 25 Nuclear 21 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.05 4.04 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.00 11.64 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.55 4.25 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.75 3.50 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.84 3.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 22.35 13.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.91 3.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.48 3.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.22 2.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 183.00 45.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.00 22.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 25.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.75 29.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.50 37.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.00 38.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

