U.S. natgas futures rise 3% to one-week high on colder forecasts
Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed 3% to a one-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Traders noted the price increase came despite the continued slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions over the past month, and an 8% drop in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures as some Russian troops return to base, easing tensions with Ukraine.
Over the past month or so, the U.S. has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies—mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG)—would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off supplies to the rest of the continent.
If Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe have said they would sanction Russia, and Russia would likely cut at least some gas exports to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/GB
Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter of 2021.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 12.5 cents, or 3.0%, to $4.320 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:25 a.m. ET (1325 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 4.
In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast this year have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.
Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.5 bcfd so far in February as cold weather froze wells in several producing regions.
On a daily basis, however, output soared to 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, its highest since Jan. 1. Output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.
Even though the weather is forecast to be colder than previously expected, it is still on track to be less cold next week than this week with the coming of spring-like weather in some areas.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 122.8 bcfd this week to 118.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday due to the expected colder weather.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service.
A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo soon.
Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 11
Five-year average Feb. 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-202
-222
-227
-154
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,899
2,101
2,315
2,162
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.2%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.36
4.20
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
24.60
26.64
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.89
24.57
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
391
353
454
383
376
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
6
8
8
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
397
359
462
391
382
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
94.9
95.2
76.1
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.0
9.0
10.7
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.7
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
100.8
104.0
104.3
87.5
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.9
3.0
1.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.2
5.6
4.4
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.0
12.8
5.0
4.7
U.S. Commercial
17.9
16.7
15.4
22.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
30.1
27.2
25.6
39.5
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
25.3
24.3
33.8
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.7
25.0
24.6
27.5
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.6
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
101.7
97.5
130.8
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
129.7
122.8
118.8
142.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Wind
10
12
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
33
33
35
33
Coal
24
23
25
26
25
Nuclear
21
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.05
4.04
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.00
11.64
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.55
4.25
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.75
3.50
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.84
3.75
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
22.35
13.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.91
3.80
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.48
3.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.22
2.97
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
183.00
45.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.00
22.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.50
25.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
28.75
29.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.50
37.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.00
38.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
